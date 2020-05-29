Public can take part in media art expo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHITEWATER — Play video games and experience interactive entertainment created by college students during the UW-Whitewater Media Arts and Game Development Expo.

Until June 19, the public can view and play projects from students in UW-W’s Media Arts and Game Development (MAGD) program.

Typically, the expo would be a one-day event on college campus, but this year, it has been moved online at www.magdexpo.com.

Students have submitted 2-D and 3-D art, motion graphics, games, audio and video projects for the expo.

Some are part of their course work, others were side projects or created with colleagues in the Game and Media Entertainment Developers program.

The public is encouraged to vote for which project they believe should receive the People’s Choice Award.

The MAGD Expo is accepting sponsorships, which go toward monetary awards for winning student projects.

For more information, contact Jeff Herriott at herriotj@uww.edu.