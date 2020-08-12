Public can visit Racine Art Museum again

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum has reopened, and it is hosting exhibits that prove Peeps and teapots can be things of beauty.

In March, concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak caused the museum to close its doors.

Earlier this month, the museum’s RAM campus at 441 Main St., Racine, resumed operation under limited hours.

Still closed is the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts campus at 2519 Northwestern Ave.

RAM is open each Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

The museum is limiting the number of guests to 50 at a time, while the museum’s store allows 10 at a time.

In-depth sanitation procedures are in place. Public spaces are cleaned each morning, while door handles, elevator buttons and counter tops are sanitized multiple times throughout the day.

Staff and guests are required to wear a face mask at all times.

There is plenty to view at the museum, including an exhibition that typically opens around Easter.

The 11th Annual International Peeps Art Exhibition: Not Just for Easter Anymore is on display from Aug. 13 to 29.