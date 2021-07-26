 Skip to main content
Purchase tickets for Lake Geneva's first Taco Fest

Tickets to Lake Geneva’s first Taco Fest are now on sale. Gates open for the event on Friday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m.

Taco Fest will feature live music, a Jalapeno eating contest, a bounce house and, of course, plenty of tacos.

The event runs from Sept. 10 to 12 at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Highway H, town of Geneva. 

Sponsors of the event are the city of Lake Geneva, the Lake Geneva House of Music and the Lake Geneva Regional News.

To purchase tickets visit www.lgtacofest.com and click “Get Tickets.” Tickets are $10 per day for ages 12 and up, children between the ages of 5 and 12 are $5.

Weekend bundles are available for ages 12 and up for $20 and $10 for children under between the ages of 5 and 12. Admission is free for children under the age of 5.

To get updates on music and food lineups, visit the website or follow the event on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/LGTacoFest.

