Q&A: 'Halloween' killer the role of a lifetime for James Jude Courtney

In the following Q&A, Courtney discusses how he landed the role of The Shape, how he prepares to play the character and whether the next movie will be the last for the franchise. Note: The following has been edited for length and clarity.

James Jude Courtney: When they initiated the project, Rawn Hutchinson, the stunt coordinator, called me and told me they were shooting another “Halloween.” He said when he read the script he called David Gordon Green, the director, and Malek Akkad, who owns the franchise, and said, “This script is different. We need someone with really deep acting chops who is also a very seasoned stunt man, and there aren’t many of those guys around.” David said, “He needs to be 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and in his 60s. Do you know anyone?” Rawn said he knew one guy — me. I got the call to go be put on tape in Charleston, South Carolina, and afterwards I wasn’t even out of the parking lot when Blumhouse called to ask if I would be available. Moments later, they called and asked me to come back and meet David. The rest is history.