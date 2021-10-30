Q&A: 'Halloween' killer the role of a lifetime for James Jude Courtney

Take it from an actor who plays one of the most famous horror movie villains in modern cinema, it is more fun to play the killer than the victim.
“It’s profoundly powerful, out of time and space, beyond 3-D existence,” said James Jude Courtney, who portrays Michael Myers in “Halloween Kills.”
This is the second time Courtney played Myers, a.k.a. The Shape — a silent, seemingly unstoppable killer first seen in 1978’s “Halloween.”
Courtney first played The Shape in 2018's “Halloween.” He is set to don the mask once more in “Halloween Ends,” which is expected to begin filming soon.
The Shape is arguably the biggest role yet for Courtney, who before his career in film and TV shows once worked in a live show based on “Conan the Barbarian” at Hollywood’s Universal Studios.
“Early in my career, in the 80s, in the live show ‘The Adventures of Conan,’ I did over 3,000 high falls and engaged in over 7,000 sword fights,” Courtney said.
He studied acting with Stella Adler, who coached Marlon Brando, and at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.
Courtney landed his first film role in 1989’s “The Freeway Maniac.” He appeared in such movies as “Far and Away” and “When a Man Loves a Woman,” and on the TV show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
“I knew in fourth grade I was going to make movies for a living,” he said. “No posters on the wall, just a knowing. I picked up my father’s 1950s era Kodak Tri-Lense 8mm camera and started making my own films in fifth grade. I used that camera all through college.”
In the following Q&A, Courtney discusses how he landed the role of The Shape, how he prepares to play the character and whether the next movie will be the last for the franchise. Note: The following has been edited for length and clarity.
Resorter: How did you get the part of The Shape?
James Jude Courtney: When they initiated the project, Rawn Hutchinson, the stunt coordinator, called me and told me they were shooting another “Halloween.” He said when he read the script he called David Gordon Green, the director, and Malek Akkad, who owns the franchise, and said, “This script is different. We need someone with really deep acting chops who is also a very seasoned stunt man, and there aren’t many of those guys around.” David said, “He needs to be 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and in his 60s. Do you know anyone?” Rawn said he knew one guy — me. I got the call to go be put on tape in Charleston, South Carolina, and afterwards I wasn’t even out of the parking lot when Blumhouse called to ask if I would be available. Moments later, they called and asked me to come back and meet David. The rest is history.
Resorter: How familiar were you with the “Halloween” franchise before you got the part?
James Jude Courtney: I saw the original in college and knew immediately it was a game-changing film. When I got the call, I watched the 1978 film once.
Resorter: How important are the older films to your portrayal of The Shape?
James Jude Courtney: I didn’t intellectualize the character, but rather reached into the soul of what Nick Castle had created and embodied that energy. (Note: Castle played The Shape in 1978’s “Halloween” and portrays the character in parts of the recent films.) Then I allowed that energy to drive my motivation, my movement, the very essence of what manifested in my body and being.
Resorter: How similar is the role of The Shape to the killer you played in your first film? I read that you spent time in a mental ward to prepare for your part in “The Freeway Maniac.”
James Jude Courtney: It is very similar in many ways. I spent a weekend in a lockdown psych ward to learn about psychopathic killers, living with and interviewing paranoid schizophrenic murderers. That has most definitely informed my embodiment of The Shape. One difference is the 40 or so years of experience I have, both as an actor and as a human being, exploring my own psychology and more, doing shamanic work in the jungles of South America, with North American and African indigenous shamans, often using plant medicine in sacred ritual. There were some very dark, cleansing experiences that have informed and molded me. I have also volunteered in Family Constellation Group Therapy sessions for over 15 years “representing” incredible powerful forces, both dark and light.
Resorter: What kind of preparation do you do to play The Shape?
James Jude Courtney: There was no preparation. I grabbed Nick’s soul as The Shape and never gave it a second thought. I literally breathe the character into me, and when I’m done with a particular set up, I breathe it out again. David Gordon Green told me in 2018 that he had worked with only one actor who had gone as deep as I do, and that gentleman had a psychotic break and ended up in a psych ward for two months. I leave that energy behind me after each set up, and stand away from everyone while I am in it. I go home each night as myself.
Resorter: What is your favorite aspect of “Halloween Kills?”
James Jude Courtney: The work. Working with David Gordon Green, the best director I have ever worked with. Playing the role of a lifetime. The entire cast and crew are simply the most cohesive, family-like and talented I have ever worked with. And the fans have been so uplifting and loving. I have never felt so much love as I do from literally thousands of people from around the world!
Resorter: So why is it that The Shape cannot be killed? Did this come up during the making of the last two “Halloween” films?
James Jude Courtney: I do not and will not intellectualize this character until I finish shooting “Halloween Ends.” It is important that I show up the very first day of shooting in the exact same spiritual place I was in for “Halloween” (2018) and “Halloween Kills.” Ask me that question after “Halloween Ends” comes out.
Resorter: Speaking of “Halloween Ends,” will it really be the final film in the franchise?
James Jude Courtney: If I told you, I’d have to kill you.
"Halloween Kills" is currently in theaters and streaming on Peacock.