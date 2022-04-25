Q&A: Meet Joe Diamond, Lake Geneva's very own mind reader

Two things no one should do: Drive a car while wearing a blindfold and hack the Pentagon.

Joe Diamond, dubbed "America's Greatest Mind Reader," has done them both and lived to tell the tale. He also nabbed a record for solving the world's largest corn maze in the shortest time ever — under three hours. And yes, he was blindfolded at the time.

Audiences can be dazzled by his mind reading skills Friday, April 29 and May 6, at Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, 100 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva.

Did he really hack the Pentagon? On a radio show, Diamond once guessed a host's iPhone passcode. Later, he was invited back on the show.

During his second appearance, a woman called in claiming to be from the Pentagon. This was during a time when people were discussing whether Apple and the FBI could unlock a terrorist cell's iPhone.

The woman asked Diamond if he needed to be in the same room with someone to guess their PIN. No, he replied, but he offered to try something with her over the phone.

He asked her to think of a card. Then, Diamond pulled one from a deck and laid it face down on the table in the studio. The radio show host turned over the card.

It was the card the woman was thinking of.

“The rest of the morning, the hosts kept saying, ‘Joe Diamond hacked the Pentagon,’” Diamond said.

But as he told George Noory on the March 11, 2021, episode of “Coast to Coast AM” on iHeart Radio, the footage disappeared from the station’s archives.

“There is no record of it,” he told Noory. “However, thousands of people did hear it live.”

In the following Q&A, Diamond discusses how he became a mind reader, why it is different from being a magician and how to do things while blindfolded.

Note: The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Resorter: Tell us about yourself. How did you get into mind reading?

Joe Diamond: I was born in Woodstock, Illinois, and grew up in the McHenry County area. At age 17, I got my first job as an entertainer as a street magician at Six Flags Great America. By the end of that summer, I wasn’t doing tricks anymore. I was only doing mind reading and palm reading, since that’s what people responded to the most, and at age 35, I’m still working full-time as a mind reader. I’ve written books for my industry, and hosted my own paranormal radio show for a few years, but this has been my only consistent job. I live in the Lake Geneva area now.

Resorter: When did you first discover that you could read minds?

Joe Diamond: When I was around 6 or 7, my great grandmother taught me how to read playing cards just like tarot cards. In fact, I begin my stage show by having two cards randomly thought of, and instead of “finding” them like a magician, I divine them and give a reading based on the meaning of the cards they chose. I use it as demonstration of the difference between magic and mind reading. Also, my mom’s day care kids had a magic kit, and we all put on kids magic shows in the backyard.

After that, I read all sorts of books on metaphysical topics at the library. Palmistry, crop circles, paranormal phenomena, etc. Upside in those books, they had big words, so by the time I got to second grade, I had a 12th grade reading level. Don’t be too impressed, because I STILL have a 12th grade reading level. I then started combining mind reading in with the magic I had learned, since it didn’t disturb anyone if they thought it was a trick. And as mentioned above, all the mind reading was what people remembered, so I dropped magic from my repertoire to focus more on psychic entertainment.

Resorter: What do you experience when you read minds?

Joe Diamond: It’s different for different people and situations. When giving readings over Zoom, I hold my hands out, try not to filter what I say, and just go. When it’s tarot or regular cards, I’m applying the meaning of the symbols to the person in front of me. When it’s telepathy, sometimes I read the person’s body language like Sherlock Holmes to start, but once I get going, I can just go with my gut. If I’m wrong, I try not to dwell on it, and keep moving. Sometimes I make fun of myself, sometimes I don’t mention it. Every show is different in that way. I’m not a medium, I don’t talk to ghosts or commune with demons. All the information I divine is from my audience. If you don’t think it, I won’t be able to figure it out.

Resorter: You’ve driven a car and solved the corn maze in Spring Grove, Illinois, while blindfolded. How do you do it?

Joe Diamond: So each of those things are mind reading in a sense. In the corn maze, I had a reporter with me who had a punch card for each of the 24 checkpoints we had to hit. I had her hold my wrist, and I tried to get a sense of the maze through her eyes WHILE trying to solve it. Driving a car blindfolded is an OLD mind reading publicity stunt, first done via horse and buggy in the 1800s. My mentor, Marshall Brodien — known for playing Wizzo the Wizard on “Bozo’s Circus” on WGN-TV — drove a car blindfolded in the Chicago parade in the 1960s, and he taught the stunt to me. Like professional wrestling, it’s a showbiz secret I can’t fully divulge. That said, as long as there’s a person in the passenger seat who can see the road, and is properly communicating with me, I can easily drive a car blindfolded. Lots of memory is involved, too.

Resorter: How is being a mind reader different from being a magician?

Joe Diamond: When people think of a magician, they think of an illusionist like Tristan Crist — sawing ladies in half and making helicopters appear. You know it’s a trick, but sit back you enjoy the spectacle of it. In my mind reading show, YOU are the show. The entire audience is involved in certain points in the show, and over 50 people participate on stage or are asked to stand at several points. No one is an actor, so if I’m going to guess someone’s pin code, I have to REALLY do it. I don’t use any props in my shows — no boxes, no smoke, no flashy lights. I’m just standing on stage trying to pick up on people’s thoughts. Much like how a hypnotist isn’t a magician but is often considered in the same family of show business. Let’s use music as an example. Illusionists are like the pop stars. There’s lights, smoke, music, dancers and spectacle. As a mind reader, I’m more like a singer/songwriter, alone on stage, sitting on a stool, playing a guitar. Even though I’m not a medium who hears spirits, I do consider myself psychic. But I think we’re ALL psychic to some degree.

Resorter: What do you feel is your greatest accomplishment so far as a mind reader?

Joe Diamond: I have two accomplishments that are tied. First, is being awarded the title “America’s Greatest Mind Reader” by my peers. Second, is being able to perform my solo show at the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre. In this industry, you always hear things like “You should play Vegas,” or “You should go on ‘America’s Got Talent.’” But honestly, Vegas is SUPER competitive, and in reality television, NOTHING is real. I LOVE Lake Geneva. I went to summer camp here as a kid. It’s a wonderful community, and Tristan’s theatre is truly one of the BEST stages in the country. I’ve played places like the Chicago Magic Lounge in Chicago and the World Magic Seminar in Las Vegas. This venue is still one of the best places I’ve had the honor to perform in. And it’s right in our backyard.

Tickets for the April 29 and May 6 shows are $35, available at www.lakegenevamagic.com or at www.AmericasGreatestMindReader.com. Both shows start at 8 p.m. People can also purchase tickets by calling 262-248-0505.

Diamond also performs regularly at Maxwell Mansion in Lake Geneva. Visit staymaxwell.com for an event schedule.

For more information about Diamond, visit www.joediamondlive.com.

