Quilts, auctions, fish fry: The return of Lutherdale Fest

ELKHORN — Over 200 quilts, from baby to king-sized and wall hanging to table runners, are expected to find new homes Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction.

The fest includes a fish fry, silent and quilt auctions and food.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the quilt auction conducted by professional auctioneer Gary Finley beginning at 10 a.m.

Quilt previews will be held before the event.

Starting Monday, Aug. 3, viewings will be in one-hour time slots. To view and place bids, call 262-742-2352 or email Casey@lutherdale.org.

Another quilt preview is Friday, Aug. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m., with silent bids accepted.

Quilts were handmade by quilters from Wisconsin, Illinois, Idaho and Florida, and can be viewed online at www.lutherdale.org. Silent bids can also be made online.

Silent auction items includes gift certificates from local area businesses, theme baskets and specialty items.

Craft items, craft supplies, fabric, patterns and other notions will also be sold at the event. A Country Store will be selling jams, honey, syrups, clothing and produce outside.