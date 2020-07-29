Quilts, auctions, fish fry: The return of Lutherdale Fest

ELKHORN — Over 200 quilts, from baby to king-sized and wall hanging to table runners, are expected to find new homes Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction.
The fest includes a fish fry, silent and quilt auctions and food.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the quilt auction conducted by professional auctioneer Gary Finley beginning at 10 a.m.
Quilt previews will be held before the event.
Starting Monday, Aug. 3, viewings will be in one-hour time slots. To view and place bids, call 262-742-2352 or email Casey@lutherdale.org.
Another quilt preview is Friday, Aug. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m., with silent bids accepted.
Quilts were handmade by quilters from Wisconsin, Illinois, Idaho and Florida, and can be viewed online at www.lutherdale.org. Silent bids can also be made online.
Silent auction items includes gift certificates from local area businesses, theme baskets and specialty items.
Craft items, craft supplies, fabric, patterns and other notions will also be sold at the event. A Country Store will be selling jams, honey, syrups, clothing and produce outside.
Lutherdale’s Wisconsin Fish Fry To-Go is Aug. 7. Meals can be pre-ordered up to Saturday, Aug. 1, at noon. Cost is $16 for adults.
Deadline for silent bidding on quilts is Aug. 7 at midnight.
Lutherdale is located at N7891 U.S. Highway 12, Elkhorn.
The event returns for its 34th year with new precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This time, the event is outdoors, but quilts can be viewed inside by groups of no more than 10. Masks are required indoors. Organizers ask guests to practice social distancing.
Lunch will be served in to-go containers. Guests can eat in the air conditioned Dining Hall or outside.
Menu includes beef BBQ sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, applesauce, cookie and bottled water. Cost is $10. Brats, hot dogs, candy, snacks, and beverages will be available at concession stands near the auction area.
For more information, call Lutherdale at 262-742-2352 or visit www.lutherdale.org.
