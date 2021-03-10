Racine exhibit open to Walworth County artists, museum hosts artist 'happy hour'

RACINE — An exhibition open to Walworth County artists and a virtual “happy hour” with a Milwaukee artist are happening soon at the Racine Art Museum (RAM).
The Racine and Vicinity Show: All Media Juried Competition is open from June 16 to Aug. 14 at RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.
Artists in Walworth, Kenosha and Racine counties can submit up to two original works April 9 and 10. There is a $20 entry fee, which is waived for RAM members.
All artists living within these counties — ages 18 and older — can submit works.
Juror for this year’s show is Diana Bolander, who has been the curator at the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc since 2018. She has also served as curator at the Dennos Museum Center at Northwestern Michigan College and the Wright Museum of Art at Beloit College.
A Virtual Awards Presentation will take place on June 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. The public and participating artists can attend the virtual event, presented via the video conference app Zoom.
Further information and competition entry forms are available at ramart.org. Entries must be dropped off in-person at RAM’s Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, on April 9 or 10, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Happy Hour with Petri
A discussion with Milwaukee fiber artist Rosy Petri is in the next installment of Artists in the House: RAM Virtual Happy Hour Thursday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m.
Artists in the House typically focuses on participating artists, allowing them the opportunity to share recent creations and experiences.
RAM Curator of Exhibitions Lena Vigna and RAM Curatorial Assistant Kendra Voelz will introduce the artist, and initiate conversation about her work. Members of the public are invited to join the discussion with Petri.
Her works have been loaned to the current RAM exhibition In Stitches: Contemporary Approaches to Needlework.
Event registration is available at the museum website, ramart.org. A Zoom link to join the Virtual Happy Hour will be sent via email after registering.