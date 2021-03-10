Racine exhibit open to Walworth County artists, museum hosts artist 'happy hour'

RACINE — An exhibition open to Walworth County artists and a virtual “happy hour” with a Milwaukee artist are happening soon at the Racine Art Museum (RAM).

The Racine and Vicinity Show: All Media Juried Competition is open from June 16 to Aug. 14 at RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.

Artists in Walworth, Kenosha and Racine counties can submit up to two original works April 9 and 10. There is a $20 entry fee, which is waived for RAM members.

All artists living within these counties — ages 18 and older — can submit works.

Juror for this year’s show is Diana Bolander, who has been the curator at the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc since 2018. She has also served as curator at the Dennos Museum Center at Northwestern Michigan College and the Wright Museum of Art at Beloit College.

A Virtual Awards Presentation will take place on June 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. The public and participating artists can attend the virtual event, presented via the video conference app Zoom.

Further information and competition entry forms are available at ramart.org. Entries must be dropped off in-person at RAM’s Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, on April 9 or 10, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.