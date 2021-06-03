Racine Zoo celebrates 55th birthday of gibbon, unveils new eagle exhibit

RACINE — It was a special Memorial Day weekend at the Racine Zoo, which celebrated the 55th birthday of an endangered ape and cut the ribbon on a new eagle exhibit
Yule, a white-handed gibbon, turned 55 on Friday, May 28. His birthday was spent with many zoo-goers and staff, and he was be given special birthday enrichment for the occasion.
Yule was born May 6, 1966. He is the oldest known gibbon in North America, outliving the average gibbon lifespan, which is between 30 and 44 years. Unfortunately, gibbons are one of the most endangered ape species.
Thanks to the incredible care of his keepers, Yule is still healthy and is as spry as ever. He regularly eats prunes and his vet has even started giving him gummy vitamins to keep him healthy. Yule lives with his daughter, Robin, age 41. The two of them have a very close bond. At the Zoo, you can find Yule hanging out with Robin, swinging from branches and practicing his territorial call.
Gibbons typically live in southeast Asia in tropical rainforests. They are great brachiators, meaning they are known for overhead arm swinging. They have the longest arms relative to body size of all primates. This helps them move quickly and easily through branches.
White-handed gibbons exist in two color morphs, black and blonde. Yule is a black morph gibbon.
To wish Yule a happy birthday, stop by the Vanishing Kingdom at the zoo.
Eagle exhibit
On Memorial Day Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m., the zoo had a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new eagle exhibit for the family of David A. “Skipper” Spaulding.
A Vietnam veteran, Spaulding contributed to the exhibit as well as Riders For Charity, a not-for-profit charity organization of motorcycle enthusiasts that benefits the community.
According to the zoo, Spaulding was instrumental in getting the eagle. Spaulding also gave support for enrichment enhancing spaces for our new eagle, staff training and transportation.
“We are extremely pleased to have a bald eagle at the Zoo and we just love those that helped with the exhibit and the eagle itself,” said Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo. “Having the symbol of this country here is magical and awe-inspiring and we are thrilled with how everything turned out.”
The exhibit took over a year of planning and construction. With his young age, the eagle will not have a fully bald head until he is about 8 years old.
The eagle was brought into the Southeastern Raptor Center in Auburn, Alabama, with wing and leg injuries.
After hard work to rehabilitate the bird, it was decided that he could not be released to the wild due to his asymmetrical flight, preventing him from catching adequate prey independently. The decision was made to house him in human care, and plans began for him to eventually move to the Racine Zoo.
“Our facilities team absolutely knocked it out of the park with this exhibit,” said Aszya Summers, curator of Animal Care and Conservation Education at the zoo. “I am so happy to welcome our eagle into his new home, and allow him to inspire people to protect birds like him in the wild.”
The new exhibit is just north of the Zoo’s Andean bear yard, south of the Great Horned Owl exhibit.
Bald eagles dropped to fewer than 500 nesting pairs in the 1960s due to wide use of chemical pesticides. Thanks to new regulations and zoo-based breeding and reintroduction programs, there are now over 10,000 nesting pairs in the U.S. and bald eagles are no longer considered a threatened or endangered species, but are still a protected species by federal law to ensure their continued stability.
