Racine Zoo closes for two weeks

Racine Zoo Lantern Festival

The Racine Zoo, which hosts the popular Lantern Festival each year, is closing for a couple of weeks over concerns of the spread of the coronavirus. 

 File photo, Regional News

RACINE — To help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Racine Zoo is shutting its gates.

The zoo closed March 14, but there are plans to reopen March 29, according to a statement from the zoo's executive director.

"This is a very tough decision," said Beth Heidorn. "This is an unprecedented response to an unprecedented crisis, but it is the right thing to do."

Fears over the COVID-19 disease prompted the cancellation of numerous events, as well as the closing of public schools in Wisconsin and other states. 

As of press time, there were 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin, including one in Racine County.

Heidorn said there has been no known exposure to the virus among zoo employees, volunteers and guests. 

"Please be assured that our team and animals are doing great," she said.

Precautionary measures have already been occurring at the zoo, which has implemented measures recommended by the Center for Disease Control, including expanded cleaning efforts.

During the closure, staff will continue to care for the animals. 

For updates on the zoo, visit racinezoo.org or follow its accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 

+8 Racine Zoo's Lantern Festival

