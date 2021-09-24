Racine Zoo mourns loss of Amur tiger

RACINE — One of the two Amur tigers at Racine Zoo has died.
Originally, 16-year-old Anya arrived at the zoo six years ago.
During a routine sedation exam, she was lost to complications during the procedure.
Subsequent testing showed that Anya was suffering from the advanced stages of lung cancer, which led to the complications.
With an average lifespan of 10 to 14 years, Anya was a senior cat. Unfortunately, cancer is not uncommon in big, older cats.
Zoo staff are grieving the difficult loss, but happy that they were able to provide Anya with a wonderful “retirement home” for the later half of her life.
On May 9, 2005, she was born at the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, South Carolina. Anya lived there until September 2015.
When she first arrived at Racine Zoo, she was quiet and timid.
Amy Petersen, Anya's primary keeper, recalled that the tiger slowly came out of her shell as time progressed.
Two months after her arrival, Anya experienced snow for the first time.
“Having spent the first 10 years of her life in South Carolina, snow was a foreign concept,” Petersen said. “Anya’s eyes got as big as saucers. She walked slowly onto exhibit and laid down. All of the sudden, she started rolling in the snow and made a giant tiger angel. That was the first of many tiger angels Anya would make.”
An Amur tiger, Anya was a member of the largest species of cats and one of the most critically endangered animals in the world, with only about 500 thought to remain in the wild.
Anya was part of studies undertaken by the Prusten Project to study tiger vocalizations to aid in censusing tigers in the wild.
She spent her life as an ambassador for her species, helping to raise funds and awareness for the plight of tigers.
Anya is survived by Naka, the Zoo’s other Amur tiger, who is currently 17 years old and also considered a geriatric cat.
Both tigers, as with all animals at the zoo, are seen routinely by the Racine Zoo veterinary team, who are also currently monitoring Naka’s health daily as she continues to enjoy her golden years.
Anya was known for her love of pork chops and fall scents. Nothing would make her go crazier than pumpkin or apple pie seasoning.
Her keepers will definitely miss the chuff conversations they used to have back and forth during mealtime.
According to a statement from the zoo, the loss of "this beautiful stripey lady" has definitely left a hole in the entire zoo family.
For more about Racine Zoo, visit www.racinezoo.org.