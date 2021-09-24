Racine Zoo mourns loss of Amur tiger

RACINE — One of the two Amur tigers at Racine Zoo has died.

Originally, 16-year-old Anya arrived at the zoo six years ago.

During a routine sedation exam, she was lost to complications during the procedure.

Subsequent testing showed that Anya was suffering from the advanced stages of lung cancer, which led to the complications.

With an average lifespan of 10 to 14 years, Anya was a senior cat. Unfortunately, cancer is not uncommon in big, older cats.

Zoo staff are grieving the difficult loss, but happy that they were able to provide Anya with a wonderful “retirement home” for the later half of her life.

On May 9, 2005, she was born at the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, South Carolina. Anya lived there until September 2015.

When she first arrived at Racine Zoo, she was quiet and timid.

Amy Petersen, Anya's primary keeper, recalled that the tiger slowly came out of her shell as time progressed.

Two months after her arrival, Anya experienced snow for the first time.