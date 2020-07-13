Racine Zoo says goodbye to 15-year-old lion

RACINE — Aslan, a patriarch African Lion at Racine Zoo, died July 9.
The 15-year-old lion had a lifelong leg injury, according to a statement from the zoo.
As he grew older, Aslan received various treatments, but his mobility decreased while the risk for potentially greater injury grew.
The zoo’s veterinary and carnivore teams made the difficult decision to euthanize Aslan, who at age 15 surpassed the typical lifespan for his species.
Aszya Summers, the zoo’s curator, believes Aslan’s legacy will continue to inspire for generations through his descendants, including his daughter, Zuri, who is also at the Racine Zoo.
“Aslan had a look that you couldn’t help but fall in love with, and the connections he built and his contribution to the survival of his species will be remembered,” Summers said.
African lions once lived across the entire continent of Africa, but have lost more than 92 percent of their native range to habitat loss.
Aslan’s role in the Racine Zoo as an ambassador to his species helped raise funds for the Lion Recovery Fund.
He created magical moments and lifelong memories for thousands. For 15 years, spectators felt his chest-rattling morning roar and watched him daily on exhibit.
Aslan was born at the Henry Vilas Zoo in October 2004.
He moved to the Racine Zoo in 2005, at just barely a year old. Since then, he lived as one of the zoo’s most charismatic and beloved residents.
Described as one of the most relaxed and easygoing cats, he may be best remembered for his morning roar. Recently, Zuri took charge of starting the roar, but Aslan would often finish it.
He was often seen caring for his mats, particularly Azizi. Aslan also surprised his keeper with his spunky side, bursts of energy and awkward sleeping positions. Staff remarked that Aslan had a way of starting into one’s soul.
Aslan also played a major role in African Lion conservation, and contributed significantly to the African Lion Species Survival Plan.
He has over 50 descendants living in zoos throughout North America — from Portland, Oregon, to Palm Beach, Florida — and from Puebla, Mexico, to Calgary, Canada.
“Aslan was an amazing father, mate and lion, and will be dearly missed by so many,” said Summers.
For more about Racine Zoo, visit www.racinezoo.org, call 262-636-9189 or visit its accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
