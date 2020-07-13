Racine Zoo says goodbye to 15-year-old lion

Aslan was born at the Henry Vilas Zoo in October 2004.

He moved to the Racine Zoo in 2005, at just barely a year old. Since then, he lived as one of the zoo’s most charismatic and beloved residents.

Described as one of the most relaxed and easygoing cats, he may be best remembered for his morning roar. Recently, Zuri took charge of starting the roar, but Aslan would often finish it.

He was often seen caring for his mats, particularly Azizi. Aslan also surprised his keeper with his spunky side, bursts of energy and awkward sleeping positions. Staff remarked that Aslan had a way of starting into one’s soul.

Aslan also played a major role in African Lion conservation, and contributed significantly to the African Lion Species Survival Plan.

He has over 50 descendants living in zoos throughout North America — from Portland, Oregon, to Palm Beach, Florida — and from Puebla, Mexico, to Calgary, Canada.

“Aslan was an amazing father, mate and lion, and will be dearly missed by so many,” said Summers.

