Racine Zoo's lovable bear dies

RACINE — Nora, the 28-year-old Andean bear at the Racine Zoo, has died.

Recently, it was discovered that Nora had gingival squamous cell carcinoma — an aggressive cancer in her mouth — causing her pain and difficulty when eating.

After consulting with Andean bear experts and veterinary oncologists, it was decided surgery and therapies were not options for Nora. She was humanely euthanized.

With a life expectancy of 20 years, Nora exceeded expectations.

Born at Lincoln Park Zoo Jan. 24, 1992, Nora connected with people across the country.

She moved to Beardsley Zoo in Connecticut, then Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in Ohio, prior to arriving at the Racine Zoo to retire in 2016.

In her four years at Racine, Nora attracted guests with her gentle nature.

According to the zoo, Nora had a sweet disposition, independent spirit and slept in funny yoga positions. The bear also had a total and complete love of grape jelly.

Andean bears have decreased from about 20,000 in the wild during the late 1990s to about 10,000 today.