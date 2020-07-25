Radio group scores big with state, national awards

KANSAS CITY — WGTD Radio Theater was recognized at state and national levels.
Recalling the Golden Age of Radio, the performance group writes and performs its own shows on WGTD, a radio station owned and operated by Gateway Technical College.
Now in its 16th season, the group is the only one of its kind in the country to receive awards from the national Hear Now: The Audio Fiction and Arts Festival and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.
WGTD Radio Theater received five medals at Hear Now — four silver, one bronze.
The festival occurred in June, in Kansas City.
“The 2019 Holiday Show Extravaganza: Starring Dean Martin” was among the silver medal winners. In December 2019, the show was performed for a live audience at Lake Lawn Resort, in Delavan. The radio performance group also performed at the Kenosha Southwest Neighborhood Library.
The entire 15th season of “Detective Stories and Who Dun-Its” earned another silver medal. The show was written and produced by Steven Brown and Mike Ullstrup, and directed by Viki DuMez and Rene Bushelle.
“Hercule Poirot: Murder on the Mounds” and “The Kane Shadow: Send in the Clowns” also won silver medals, while “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Murder of Professor Jeremy Clarkson” won bronze.
“Winning these five national awards from such a prestigious organization only exemplifies the incredible efforts of all of the wonderful actors who are members of The 91.1 Players,” said Brown. “They make the words that Mike Ullstrup and I write come alive.”
Cast members of the 2019 Season included Bushelle, DuMez, Brown, Mike Bavido, Siegfried Christoph, Todd Eaves, Brett Houdek, Susan Lien, Larry Rowe, Joe Van Hulle, Kathy Zuhlke, Jill Jensen, Gary Lien, Andrew Potter, Ann-Marie Schmid, Cameron Spencer, Peyton Spencer, and Carol Knudson. The production staff included Brown, Ullstrup, Barb Tylla, Chuck and Dave Janzer and David Cole.
State awards
WGTD Radio Theater also won two state awards from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.
The entire 15th season of “Detective Stories and Who Dun-Its” placed second for Best Original Feature, and “The 2019 Holiday Show Extravaganza: Starring Dean Martin” also placed second for best use of audio.
The award-winning programs can be heard on the Hear Now Festival website, under Podcast Palooza 2020, www.hearnowfestival.org/podcastpalooza2020.html.
