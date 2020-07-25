Radio group scores big with state, national awards

KANSAS CITY — WGTD Radio Theater was recognized at state and national levels.

Recalling the Golden Age of Radio, the performance group writes and performs its own shows on WGTD, a radio station owned and operated by Gateway Technical College.

Now in its 16th season, the group is the only one of its kind in the country to receive awards from the national Hear Now: The Audio Fiction and Arts Festival and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

WGTD Radio Theater received five medals at Hear Now — four silver, one bronze.

The festival occurred in June, in Kansas City.

“The 2019 Holiday Show Extravaganza: Starring Dean Martin” was among the silver medal winners. In December 2019, the show was performed for a live audience at Lake Lawn Resort, in Delavan. The radio performance group also performed at the Kenosha Southwest Neighborhood Library.

The entire 15th season of “Detective Stories and Who Dun-Its” earned another silver medal. The show was written and produced by Steven Brown and Mike Ullstrup, and directed by Viki DuMez and Rene Bushelle.