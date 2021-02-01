Realtor association awards volunteer, picks new board

ELKHORN — The Lakes Area Realtors® Association recently selected its 2020 Realtor of the Year and installed its 2021 Board of Directors.

Tracy Sallee is the president of the 2021 board, which also includes President-elect Rick Geaslen, Secretary/Treasurer Julie Morse and Directors Kathie Allen, Brad Brewer, Mike Culat, Carrie Douglas, Jane Dulisse, Lorie Hall, Pat Moore and Bernie Weiss.

Located at 1560 N. Country Club Pkwy., Elkhorn, the association has over 600 local members.

“When 2020 presented us with unexpected challenges, like the rest of the world, we were caught a little off-guard,” said Denise Schultz, CEO of the association. “Tracy Sallee not only stepped up, but charged forward, taking advantage of every opportunity for leadership development.”

Schultz said Sallee collaborated with local, state and national leaders to determine how the association can remain essential to its members and their communities.

Sallee “invested extensive hours in advancing the cause of organized real estate,” said Schultz.

But Sallee said she did not stop to think about her role as a volunteer industry leader. She just responded to events as they occurred.