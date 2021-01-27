Relief, delight, excitement: VISIT CEO on Lake Geneva's Winterfest

Next Door Pub is hosting the Leap Launch Tasting & Fundraiser. Leap Launch Vodka is the brainchild of several people, including Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler. It’s named after his famed Lambeau Leap. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Butler Versus Bullying Foundation.

Resorter: What COVID-19 precautions will be in place?

Stephanie Klett: This year, safety is at the forefront of everything. We have divided up the sculpture teams, with less of them at the Riviera and more at Flat Iron Park, where it’s easier to physically distance. We took the indoor marketplace off the plate, and instead have 10 vendors only, outside, spaced between the Riviera and Flat Iron Park.

Our big kick-off dinner will not happen. Instead, we’ll introduce sponsors and sculptors outdoors at Brunk Pavilion in a very brief kick-off ceremony. We are housing our snow sculptors at several different hotels instead of just one, and are delivering boxed meals instead of formal dinners. Lastly, we’ll have directional signage to keep people moving in the same direction for less congestion.

Resorter: What are your goals for the 26th annual Winterfest?