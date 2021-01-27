Relief, delight, excitement: VISIT CEO on Lake Geneva's Winterfest

The vibe leading up to Lake Geneva’s 26th annual Winterfest is a mix of excitement, delight and relief that it is actually happening.
“People want to get active and into the outdoors while staying as safe as possible,” said Stephanie Klett.
Klett is the CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva, a tourism group involved in the event, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday, Feb. 3 to 7.
In the following Q&A, she discussed various aspects of Winterfest — including the safety precautions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Resorter: Did last year’s Winterfest live up to your expectations?
Stephanie Klett: It not only lived up to expectations but surpassed them. According to city of Lake Geneva officials, it had record-breaking attendance, with approximately 65,000 people. NBC’s “The Today Show” was here to film a segment and the result was a positive, visually beautiful piece, with host Alex Ficquette falling in love with our region and people. You can’t buy that kind of press. It’s earned by and because of all the people who made Winterfest happen for a quarter of a century. They are the unsung heroes who volunteered, hosted and sponsored the event. And most continue doing so to this day.
Resorter: What is new at Winterfest this year that you are most excited about?
Stephanie Klett: I’m excited about everything, the new and old. Last year’s firsts have become this year’s “usual.”
Because of the success of last year’s ice sculpture tour, 26 businesses are participating in it again. These sculptures provide whimsy, beauty and incredible photo opportunities.
This year’s Bonfires on the Beach will include my Chamber of Commerce friends from throughout Walworth County. Chamber directors from Elkhorn, Delavan, East Troy and Whitewater, along with the Walworth County Economic Development Alliance, will be selling s’mores kits.
I’m also really excited about some of the new events our VISIT Lake Geneva Chamber partners are hosting.
After missing a year, Baker House is back with the Fire & Ice Bar, featuring heated cabanas, ice angels, an indoor warming lounge and warm beverages.
The new owners of the Maxwell Mansion are really getting into the spirit, hosting Freaky Tiki Winterfest, with family-friendly activities in the afternoon and adult fun in the evening, with island-vibe music and one very big igloo.
Geneva Lake Museum has donated numerous tickets for adult/senior admission, so visitors can learn about our region’s unique history while they’re here. As always, active military get in free — not just for Winterfest, but as a standard practice.
Next Door Pub is hosting the Leap Launch Tasting & Fundraiser. Leap Launch Vodka is the brainchild of several people, including Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler. It’s named after his famed Lambeau Leap. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Butler Versus Bullying Foundation.
Resorter: What COVID-19 precautions will be in place?
Stephanie Klett: This year, safety is at the forefront of everything. We have divided up the sculpture teams, with less of them at the Riviera and more at Flat Iron Park, where it’s easier to physically distance. We took the indoor marketplace off the plate, and instead have 10 vendors only, outside, spaced between the Riviera and Flat Iron Park.
Our big kick-off dinner will not happen. Instead, we’ll introduce sponsors and sculptors outdoors at Brunk Pavilion in a very brief kick-off ceremony. We are housing our snow sculptors at several different hotels instead of just one, and are delivering boxed meals instead of formal dinners. Lastly, we’ll have directional signage to keep people moving in the same direction for less congestion.
Resorter: What are your goals for the 26th annual Winterfest?
Stephanie Klett: Safety first. COVID is a nasty virus, and though masks are required and it’s outside, that is always top of mind and something never to be taken lightly.
We also want our businesses, sponsors and partners to thrive. The past year, so many businesses had to fight to earn every penny. We want Winterfest to be an economic generator for them.
Lastly, we want people to have fun. That includes visitors and residents. We want visitors to be blown away by our world-class destination. We have an opportunity to showcase our jewel of an area in a way few places get to. That’s an honor, and one VISIT Lake Geneva does not take lightly.
