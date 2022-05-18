Remembering the father of modern park system, whose sons worked in Lake Geneva

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Frederick Law Olmsted, who is known as the father of landscape architecture and the modern park system.

He got his start in New York City designing Central Park and from there word of his work spread, with his firm, which later included his sons, eventually designing parks in the Midwest including Chicago and Milwaukee.

The Olmsted Brothers company was a landscape architectural firm in the United States, established in 1898 by Frederick Law Olmsted’s sons John Charles Olmsted and Frederick Law Olmsted Jr.

The company designed the 50 acres of grounds surrounding Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay.

Olmsted Brothers also did the landscape architecture for three of the area’s famed houses that were all built in 1906 and are still standing today — the House in the Woods, Villa Hortensia and Wadsworth Hall, which in recent years was referred to as the Driehaus Estate.

In honor of the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, Luxury Lake Geneva caught up with Laurence Cotton, a writer, historian, and filmmaker who has extensively studied Olmsted’s work.

Cotton, who was recently at Yerkes for a presentation on Olmsted, served as principal researcher and consulting producer for the documentary, “Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing America.”

Luxury Lake Geneva: How did Olmsted get his start?

Laurence Cotton: Olmsted was hired as a journalist by the early iteration of the New York Times — the New York Daily Times — and he filed graphic reports from the South pre-Civil War. He toured the south and frontier Texas and wrote three books, eventually consolidated into a book, “The Cotton Kingdom.” He started the whole process as an objective observer. He interviewed slave owners, slave masters and he interviewed slaves. In the end, he came out with a scathing analysis of the slave economy in the south versus the free labor economy in the north. He pointed to the extreme concentration of wealth in just a handful of white plantation owners and industrialists.

Luxury Lake Geneva: What led Olmsted to landscape architecture and park designing?

Laurence Cotton: He wanted to create this park (Central Park) in the north that would be a free, open democratic space for one and all. He wanted to show how the nation needed to rebuild after the Civil War and to create this civic infrastructure. Not only did he write extensively about slavery in the build up to the Civil War, he worked for the nation — the Union side in the Civil War — as director of the U.S. Sanitary Commission. He witnessed the bloody battles of the Civil War so those two experiences diving deep into the institution of slavery and then witnessing the Civil War, they were motivating forces for the entire rest of his life.

Luxury Lake Geneva: Was it controversial at the time? The idea of spending money on public parks with access for all?

Laurence Cotton: There were probably some of the upper classes who had some concern about the rabble having free and easy access to the parks and the intermingling of all classes, which was Olmsted’s design from the start. He knew the upper middle class could go to the Adirondacks, the Catskills or the White Mountains of New England and seek fresh air and solitude in nature and a beautiful mountainous environment. But he knew the workers of New York, they didn’t have the wherewithal. They didn’t have the free time. They didn’t have the transportation or the resources. He wanted to create a Catskill or Adirondack experience right in the center of Manhattan for everyone to enjoy with easy access with minimal distant transportation required for everyone regardless of creed, color, class, economic background, etc.

Luxury Lake Geneva: Was it Central Park that got everyone interested in Olmsted?

Laurence Cotton: Yes and Prospect Park that followed in a few years. Everyone took notice so every other big city in the nation said, “Wow, look at this. We need one of these, too.” And everything followed from there. Buffalo followed in relatively short order and Boston and Chicago and Milwaukee and Detroit and Rochester, they all followed. It basically all started with Central Park and Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

Luxury Lake Geneva: These first parks, where they donated land from wealthy people?

Laurence Cotton: The city acquired them by eminent domain. These were all public projects. There were different political structures in place there. The land was acquired so it became public property. In Central Park there was eminent domain and Prospect Park too, some portion of it was acquired by eminent domain. The property was assembled then a park began to be assembled on site.

Luxury Lake Geneva: How did he go from designing public parks to doing more private estates?

Laurence Cotton: He was an upper middle class patrician himself, not wealthy but an upper middle class patrician. He had many contacts in, you could say, elite circles and once people recognized his talent, wealthy private individuals sought out his talent, including George Vanderbilt Jr., of course, at Biltmore and that is the most outstanding example — the most lavish home ever built in America. He also worked on many smaller projects. Olmsted Sr., before the sons took over, also worked on quite a few smaller estates on Long Island in the Hudson River Valley and New England, the suburbs of Boston and elsewhere around the country. Keep in mind what do landscape architects do today? They take on both public and private commissions and the private commissions help keep their offices afloat so that they can also take on other public commissions that don’t pay quite the same rate. It’s been common practice since those fields got going.

Luxury Lake Geneva: What led the Olmsted brothers to Lake Geneva?

Laurence Cotton: Lake Geneva was mostly a getaway for wealthy Chicagoans. Some of them probably already had contact with the Olmsted Brothers firm in Chicago, I’m guessing. Certainly, they knew of their work. The brothers continued to work on parks in Chicago even after the father passed on. They recruited the brothers to landscape some of their properties around the lake and eventually the garden at the Yerkes Observatory, that is an Olmsted Brothers garden. It was Chicago wealth. They built their summer properties. They wanted to have beautiful homes. They brought in architects. They also brought in landscape architects to make their landscape gardens artistic. They wanted to show up their neighbor or at least match their neighbor in terms of name brand prestige.

Luxury Lake Geneva: How do you describe the style Olmsted used in his designs?

Laurence Cotton: Very few of his parks have extended straight lines. All the roads are curved or linear. All the paths are curved or linear. He also had embankments so that from a distance you wouldn’t even know there was a carriage path there because it was hidden behind an embankment. All you could see was just country in the distance when you looked across these meadow-like environments because of the way the landscape was contoured to occasionally hide the human intrusions into the landscape. It was a theatrical experience. As you move through the landscape things open up and then things disappear both ahead of you and behind you. It’s always a moving sequence of visual experiences. You never know what is around the bend. The space will close in. The space will open up. There will be sudden reveals.

