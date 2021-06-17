Renovated & ready to party: Lake Geneva has two events in honor of Riviera

After being closed several months for renovations, Lake Geneva’s Riviera is now open and the city is celebrating it with two events this summer.

Thursday, July 15, is Lake Geneva Day, which includes live music, an open house and a ceremony to rededicate the Riviera, located at 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

A String of Pearls — the grand reopening gala for the Riviera — is Saturday, Aug. 28.

Recently, Lake Geneva City Mayor Charlene Klein issued a proclamation to establish July 15 as Lake Geneva Day.

During July 15, the public can visit the newly renovated Riviera Ballroom and first-floor shops from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The rededication ceremony is in the ballroom at 4 p.m.

The celebration spills into nearby Flat Iron Park, where Swing Nouveau performs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lake Geneva Day activities are free to attend.

For A String Of Pearls, black tie and pearls will be admired, but not required.

The gala is in the Riviera Ballroom, with cocktails starting at 5 p.m.

Guests will be seated for dinner at 6:15 p.m. Dancing and dessert to follow.