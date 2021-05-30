Ribbon cutting on Racine's new eagle exhibit May 31

RACINE — On Memorial Day Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m., the Racine Zoo is having a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new eagle exhibit for the family of David A. "Skipper" Spaulding.

The event is to celebrate this Vietnam veteran and his contribution to the exhibit as well as Riders For Charity, a not-for-profit charity organization of motorcycle enthusiasts that benefits the community.

According to the zoo, Spaulding was instrumental in getting the eagle. Spaulding also gave support for enrichment enhancing spaces for our new eagle, staff training and transportation.

“We are extremely pleased to have a bald eagle at the Zoo and we just love those that helped with the exhibit and the eagle itself,” said Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo. “Having the symbol of this country here is magical and awe-inspiring and we are thrilled with how everything turned out.”

After over a year of planning and construction, the Racine Zoo is excited to present the new exhibit.

With his young age, the eagle will not have a fully bald head until he is about 8 years old.

The eagle was brought into the Southeastern Raptor Center in Auburn, Alabama, with wing and leg injuries.