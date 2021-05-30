Ribbon cutting on Racine's new eagle exhibit May 31

RACINE — On Memorial Day Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m., the Racine Zoo is having a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new eagle exhibit for the family of David A. "Skipper" Spaulding.
The event is to celebrate this Vietnam veteran and his contribution to the exhibit as well as Riders For Charity, a not-for-profit charity organization of motorcycle enthusiasts that benefits the community.
According to the zoo, Spaulding was instrumental in getting the eagle. Spaulding also gave support for enrichment enhancing spaces for our new eagle, staff training and transportation.
“We are extremely pleased to have a bald eagle at the Zoo and we just love those that helped with the exhibit and the eagle itself,” said Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo. “Having the symbol of this country here is magical and awe-inspiring and we are thrilled with how everything turned out.”
After over a year of planning and construction, the Racine Zoo is excited to present the new exhibit.
With his young age, the eagle will not have a fully bald head until he is about 8 years old.
The eagle was brought into the Southeastern Raptor Center in Auburn, Alabama, with wing and leg injuries.
After hard work to rehabilitate the bird, it was decided that he could not be released to the wild due to his asymmetrical flight, preventing him from catching adequate prey independently. The decision was made to house him in human care, and plans began for him to eventually move to the Racine Zoo.
The new exhibit is just north of the Zoo’s Andean bear yard, south of the Great Horned Owl exhibit.
Years of planning, research, coordination, and construction went into the construction of the massive exhibit, designed to give the eagle plenty of room to explore and exhibit natural behaviors, from flying from perch to perch to dipping into his own pond.
“Our facilities team absolutely knocked it out of the park with this exhibit,” said Aszya Summers, curator of Animal Care and Conservation Education at the zoo. “I am so happy to welcome our eagle into his new home, and allow him to inspire people to protect birds like him in the wild.”
Bald eagles dropped to fewer than 500 nesting pairs in the 1960s due to wide use of chemical pesticides. Thanks to new regulations and zoo-based breeding and reintroduction programs, there are now over 10,000 nesting pairs in the U.S. and bald eagles are no longer considered a threatened or endangered species, but are still a protected species by federal law to ensure their continued stability.
