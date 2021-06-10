Right place, right time: Meet the owners of Lake Geneva's unique Maxwell Mansion

Luke Pfeifer: Owning a hotel has long been a dream of ours. I have been entrepreneurial-spirited since I was a kid. Starting with website design in the mid-1990s, my mom and I founded an internet service provider in Sheboygan County. I ended up in hospitality by chance after we sold the business in 1999, and I never looked back, always striving to own a hotel. Monica and I met at Lakeland College, just outside Sheboygan, and we both graduated with degrees in hospitality management. Working together at various properties, we shared a life goal of owning a property, and we waited for the right property to become available at the right time. Last year, we saw the perfect opportunity to acquire a property. Having saved up the last 20 years, we believed this was the time to invest our money into our lifelong goal. We looked at various properties, and when we walked into Maxwell Mansion, we knew this place was special and was an excellent fit. In addition, it allowed us to move back to our home state of Wisconsin and to be closer to our family with our daughter.