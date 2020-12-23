RIP May: Racine Zoo's beloved endangered Tur died surpassing life expectancy

RACINE — One of the most unique residents of Racine Zoo died Dec. 17.

May the West Caucasian Tur — an endangered species of goat-antelope — was 18 years old.

Cause of death was due to complications brought on by old age, according to the zoo.

May will be missed by her mate, Tavek, as well as zoo staff and guests.

Born June 20, 2002 at the San Diego Wild Animal Park, May moved to Racine Zoo in September of 2005.

She was joined less than a year later by Tavek, and the two have spent the last 15 years together on Tur Mountain.

Tur are from the frigid Caucasian Mountains of southwestern Russia and Georgia.

Even in polar vortexes, May and Tavek often chose to stay outside.

They quickly became zoo favorites, basking in the sun through the summer and playing in the snow in the winter.

In their latter years, the two often nap or bask in the sun during the day. Those lucky enough to visit for evening events may have caught a glimpse of them frolicking and running around their mountain many nights at dusk, when they are most active.