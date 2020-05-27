Road to exotic wildlife at Bloomfield preserve

Food, fingers, shirt buttons — ostriches will nibble on anything.
There were three by the drive-through gate at Safari Lake Geneva, in Bloomfield, on a cloudy Friday afternoon May 22.
A steady stream of cars rolled through with hands stretched out of windows holding plastic cups filled with food pellets.
Safari Lake Geneva staff cautioned guests that the ostriches may try to taste more than pellets, if given the chance.
“I was giving it food and it got my finger,” laughed Patty Aguilar, of Green Bay.
Katlyn Decker, a seasonal ranger at Safari Lake Geneva, said other animals are more affectionate.
“Our camels are very friendly, so just be aware, you might get some kisses from them,” she said. “Our llamas and our emus like saying hello and sticking their heads in the cars, too.”
An ostrich gnawed on the buttons and shoelaces of the outfit worn by Safari Lake Geneva owner “Jungle” Jay Christie until he gently redirected the bird and scratched its neck.
The new drive-through plan is a hit, said Christie. “We’re probably seeing 10 times the sales we would at this time last year.”
Normally, guests would take wagon rides through his preserve to catch up-close glimpses of over 70 animals.
Now, people pay to drive through the picturesque farmland in their own vehicles, among the emus, llamas, antelopes, yaks, camels, bison and water buffalo.
At the root of the change is the spread of COVID-19.
Seeing a way to pivot his business plan during the coronavirus pandemic, Christie decided to install base roads through his property to accommodate guests.
With the shift toward face masks, social distancing and increased sanitation efforts, Safari Lake Geneva offers a form of recreation that uniquely meets recommended health guidelines.
As people are encouraged to keep 6 feet away from each other in public, those on the drive-through safari do not even have to leave their vehicles.
In fact, Safari may be the only exotic animal preserve in Wisconsin that is offering to people the chance to drive through and feed animals from around the world.
Staff wear face masks and have ramped up the sanitation effort. “Anything the public touches we clean a lot more this year,” said Decker.
Christie said since opening as a drive-through safari May 1, they average about 450 guests a day.
Aguilar said she heard about Safari Lake Geneva from a Facebook post.
Working from home, she felt she was not spending enough quality time with her children, so she took the day off and drove to the preserve.
Seeing her children enjoy it was the best part of the trip.
Christie said people are visiting from Milwaukee, while other guests May 22 said they were visiting from Chicago and Rockford.
“Evidently, it’s kind of gone viral,” said Christie.
Inside tips
To go on this safari, reservations must be made first online.
Prices are $18.95 per adult, $11.95 per child, and free for children ages 2 and younger.
Christie recommended arriving early, as admission fees allow guests to travel through the drive-through safari as often as they like during the course of the day.
He said he encourages guests to support local businesses after their first ride through, then return in the afternoon “because it’s a whole new ball game.”
“Even from hour to hour, the animals move around so much,” said Christie.
Pets can also ride along on the safari.
However, certain vehicles cannot. Safari Lake Geneva does not allow motorcycles, and vehicles with undercarriages lower than that of a traditional sedan may not be able to handle the roads.
While pickup trucks are permitted, passengers cannot ride in the bed. Jeeps must have doors on, and convertibles must have their roofs up.
For more information, visit safarilakegeneva.com.
