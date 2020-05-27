Road to exotic wildlife at Bloomfield preserve

Seeing her children enjoy it was the best part of the trip.

Christie said people are visiting from Milwaukee, while other guests May 22 said they were visiting from Chicago and Rockford.

“Evidently, it’s kind of gone viral,” said Christie.

Inside tips

To go on this safari, reservations must be made first online.

Prices are $18.95 per adult, $11.95 per child, and free for children ages 2 and younger.

Christie recommended arriving early, as admission fees allow guests to travel through the drive-through safari as often as they like during the course of the day.

He said he encourages guests to support local businesses after their first ride through, then return in the afternoon “because it’s a whole new ball game.”

“Even from hour to hour, the animals move around so much,” said Christie.

Pets can also ride along on the safari.

However, certain vehicles cannot. Safari Lake Geneva does not allow motorcycles, and vehicles with undercarriages lower than that of a traditional sedan may not be able to handle the roads.