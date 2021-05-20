Rock, country & Mamma Mia!: Lake Geneva House of Music returns to hosting live events

With live music on hold, Buttleman used 2020 to press “reset,” he said, making numerous improvements at House of Music.

This included the construction of the amphitheater stage — where a crowd over 10 times the size of what would fit in Studio G can watch shows that are presented on a larger scale, in the fresh air.

“Luckily, with our large space outside for concerts, we can have a full-capacity crowd and still enough room to keep 6 feet between everyone, if they would like to social-distance themselves,” said Buttleman, adding there will also be hand sanitizing stations on site.

He is excited about the 2021 shows at House of Music, which features both indoors and outdoors events.

Tribute acts covering country and rock legends are on the schedule, as are a show by Kids From Wisconsin and a live musical production of “Mamma Mia!”

See schedule below.

Friday, May 21 — Earthmother, a Grateful Dead-inspired jam band, will play two sets in Studio G, starting at 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Tickets $12.50 in advance, $15 day of show.