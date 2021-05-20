Rock, country & Mamma Mia!: Lake Geneva House of Music returns to hosting live events

TOWN OF GENEVA — Festivals, tribute acts and a musical highlight the schedule of events during the first part of the summer at the newly expanded Lake Geneva House of Music.
House of Music is in the former Lumberman’s Lodge, about a mile north of Lake Geneva.
Located at N3241 County Road H, the music school/live venue/café now has an outdoor stage called the CTB Amphitheater — “CTB” being the initials of the owner, Chris Buttleman.
Formerly a guitar technician for the likes of Elton John, the Eagles and many more, Buttleman opened House of Music as a music school about nine years ago.
In recent years, House of Music began hosting more live music events.
While the school continues to draw students, House of Music has also blossomed into a production company that helps produce events in the area.
There is also House of Music Entertainment, which works to promote events at the school; and the House of Music Café, where guests can enjoy music-themed coffee drinks and watch more intimate live performances.
The amphitheater ups the ante on what types of shows can be offered at House of Music.
Previously, artists performed indoors at House of Music’s Studio G. The number of gigs there were steadily increasing until the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.
With live music on hold, Buttleman used 2020 to press “reset,” he said, making numerous improvements at House of Music.
This included the construction of the amphitheater stage — where a crowd over 10 times the size of what would fit in Studio G can watch shows that are presented on a larger scale, in the fresh air.
“Luckily, with our large space outside for concerts, we can have a full-capacity crowd and still enough room to keep 6 feet between everyone, if they would like to social-distance themselves,” said Buttleman, adding there will also be hand sanitizing stations on site.
He is excited about the 2021 shows at House of Music, which features both indoors and outdoors events.
Tribute acts covering country and rock legends are on the schedule, as are a show by Kids From Wisconsin and a live musical production of “Mamma Mia!”
See schedule below.
Friday, May 21 — Earthmother, a Grateful Dead-inspired jam band, will play two sets in Studio G, starting at 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Tickets $12.50 in advance, $15 day of show.
Thursday, May 27 — The Monthly Wisco Art Collective Art Exhibit starts. Featuring high-quality art from a diverse group of artists, the event will occur the fourth Thursday of each month, from 6 to 9 p.m. Entry is free.
Saturday, May 29 — Cry! Cry! Cry!: A Tribute to Johnny Cash, starring Jonathan Lyons, with special guest Karen Shook & the Shakers. Doors open 6 p.m. Shook plays at 7 p.m. The tribute starts at 8 p.m. Tickets $15 advance, $20 day of show.
Thursday, June 3 — Singer/Songwriter Night, hosted by Lara Bell. Entry is free. Doors open 6 p.m. Open mic 7 p.m. Singer/Songwriter Night starts at 8 p.m. Open jam 9:30 p.m.
Friday, June 4 — Auditions for “Mamma Mia!” from 4 to 6 p.m. The abridged musical is an eight-week, summer camp-style class, with a ticketed production on the amphitheater stage in the late July.
Saturday, June 12 — AC/DC tribute Back In Black, with The Who’s Who and Electric Revolution. Gates open 5 p.m., Electric Revolution plays at 6 p.m., The Who’s Who at 7 p.m. Back In Black goes on at 9 p.m. Tickets $25 advance, $35 day of show.
Saturday, June 26 — A Night With the King!: Tribute to
Elvis Presley, starring Jonathan Lyons, with special guest Lara Bell. Doors open 6 p.m., Bell performs at 7 p.m. The tribute starts at 8 p.m. Tickets $15 advance, $20 day of show.
Thursday, July 1 — Queen Nation, a tribute to Queen; with Led Zeppelin tribute act Kashmir and special guest Lines of Loyalty, a Kenosha rock trio. Amphitheater gates open 5 p.m. Lines of Loyalty perform 6 p.m., followed by Kashmir, 7 p.m., and Queen Nation 9 p.m. Tickets $35 advance, $45 day of show.
Friday, July 9 — Made In America: A Tribute to Toby Keith, with special guest Jeannette King. Event is partnering with the “We Walk the Line for Colton” fundraiser to help the family of 7-year-old Colton Lazzeroni, a boy who endured three open heart surgeries. Amphitheater gates open 6 p.m., with King performing at 7 p.m. and the tribute starting at 8 p.m. Tickets $20 advance, $30 day of show.
To purchase tickets and for more details, visit lghom.com.