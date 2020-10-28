Rolling with the punches: Local blues artist keeps the jam alive

According to Glenn Davis, the blues is when you do your best but experience the worst, and there is nothing you can do about it.
Davis has been playing the blues for nearly 50 years. These days, he is telling his story through song nearly every night in Lake Geneva, Elkhorn and other parts of the area.
The 68-year-old is riding a wave of new gigs during the Covid-19 pandemic, trusting his wits and immune system while audiences keep 6 feet away from each other and wear masks.
“I wouldn’t know what to do with myself on a Wednesday night if I wasn’t in a bar playing music,” he said.
Davis empathizes with the businesses trying to make it now because he was once in their shoes.
He co-owned the Silver Moon, a blues club on the Rock-Walworth county line, just outside of Delavan.
Opening in 1990, the Silver Moon attracted blues artists from Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee for 17 years.
“We reached an apex, I would say, in the mid to late 90s,” said Davis. “We were so busy we didn’t know where to put people.”
One of the biggest artists to play the Silver Moon was drummer and singer Buddy Miles.
Throughout his lengthy career, Miles recorded albums with Jimi Hendrix and Carlos Santana.
Legend has it that Bob Dylan once tried to play the Silver Moon after a show in Milwaukee, could not find the place.
“Life has its twist and turns,” said Davis. “I’m just flattered that he would even consider it.”
The Silver Moon closed after it could not recover from the economic downturn after the 9/11 attacks.
Davis had the blues again in March, after losing work when the pandemic hit. But now, he said he receives more requests to play than cancellations.
While he said he misses the “unbridled enthusiasm of a full audience,” shows continue to be “a real experience,” even if the crowds are not as large.
“We’re rolling with the punches,” said Davis. “We’re doing the best we can.”
It would seem that rolling with the punches must be a prerequisite for anyone singing the blues. To Davis, the blues is the foundation for many other musical styles, including pop, rock and jazz.
“It is tied intrinsically to Black culture,” he said. “People need to remember that the architects of the blues — some of the greatest musicians who ever existed, people like Robert Johnson, who Eric Clapton has a great affinity for — the original architects of American blues music were all Black people dealing with their own struggles.”
When asked how he discovered the blues, Davis said it found him. Hailing from near Pittsburgh, his family moved around a lot when he was young.
In 1967, they moved to Chicago, where Davis saw his first major concert. Among the performers on stage were Buddy Guy, Muddy Waters, Junior Wells and Koko Taylor.
“Needless to say, I found life beyond Herman’s Hermits,” said Davis.
In the 1970s, he went straight from high school to playing Chicago’s clubs.
While his mother kept encouraging him to go to college instead, Davis continued to pursue his love of music.
Fortunately, he had a jam at the now closed club Blues Etcetera that received local news coverage.
“My mother became a believer when she finally saw my name on the front page of the Chicago Tribune,” Davis said.
Later, he recorded two albums and toured with other musicians, including Valerie Wellington, a Chicago blues singer who appeared in the 1989 film “Great Balls of Fire!”
Wellington, like many of the friends and musicians Davis used to play with, are no longer around.
But the blues jams remain.
Currently, Davis performs Wednesday nights at Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
He also plays Monday nights at Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
On Sundays he’s at Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 U.S. 12, Richmond, Illinois.
For more information, visit the Glenn Davis Facebook page or www.silvermoonblues.com.
