Rolling with the punches: Local blues artist keeps the jam alive

Legend has it that Bob Dylan once tried to play the Silver Moon after a show in Milwaukee, could not find the place.

“Life has its twist and turns,” said Davis. “I’m just flattered that he would even consider it.”

The Silver Moon closed after it could not recover from the economic downturn after the 9/11 attacks.

Davis had the blues again in March, after losing work when the pandemic hit. But now, he said he receives more requests to play than cancellations.

While he said he misses the “unbridled enthusiasm of a full audience,” shows continue to be “a real experience,” even if the crowds are not as large.

“We’re rolling with the punches,” said Davis. “We’re doing the best we can.”

It would seem that rolling with the punches must be a prerequisite for anyone singing the blues. To Davis, the blues is the foundation for many other musical styles, including pop, rock and jazz.