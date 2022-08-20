Safari park in Bloomfield welcomes seven newborn animals

BLOOMFIELD — July was a busy month for the stork at Safari Lake Geneva.
Animal expert “Jungle” Jay Christie, founder of the conservation park, said they recently welcomed seven "bouncing bundles of joy."
Recently born at Safari Lake Geneva were two female yaks, two female nilgai — a species of Asian antelope — one female alpaca, one male miniature zebu and a male scimitar-horned oryx.
"The oryx, an antelope formerly found throughout north Africa, is so rare that it is classified as being extinct in the wild," said Christie, "so we are particularly excited about that one.”
All seven Safari Lake Geneva babies will be visible from now through Oct. 31, when the park concludes its open season.
"It's encouraging to see that so many of our animals are comfortable enough in the extensive habitat that we provide that they are able to reproduce naturally," said Maggie Madden, the park's director of conservation.
Safari Lake Geneva is a family-owned business that provides an immersive and interactive animal adventure in a beautiful natural setting.
Just minutes from downtown Lake Geneva, the conservation park is easily accessible from Milwaukee, Madison, and northern Illinois.
The park is open from May through October. Online reservations are required and can be made at
www.safarilakegeneva.com.
Safari Lake Geneva is located at W1612 Litchfield Road, Bloomfield.
World of tiny wonders: 19 photos from the fairy garden of Lake Geneva's Susie Kagel
At work in the garden
A fairy at work in her garden, located in the fairy garden of Susie Kagel.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Large garden
It may be filled with tiny things, but the fairy garden in front of Susie and Bob Kagel’s home is large, as Eloise (left) and Lily Baertschy discovered one summer afternoon.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Fairies
Two fairy women reading books on a pleasant summer day in Susie Kagel's tiny garden, where various dioramas mingle with creeping thyme, Scotch moss and more.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Standing tall
Ten-year-old Eloise (left) and 8-year-old Lily Baertschy explore the garden of miniatures at Susie Kagel’s residence in the Townline Trails residence.
Steve Targo PHOTOS, Regional News
Animal friends
The wildlife area seems to be a big hit with those who stop by to check out Susie Kagel’s fairy garden.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Susie Kagel
“I love to make people happy and make them smile and just think about something that’s fun,” said Susie Kagel, about why she creates a garden of miniatures in her front yard each year.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Under the succulents
A pair of Hawaiian fairy musicians appear to be putting on a show under a trellis of succulents.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Wild world
Orangutans, kangaroos, monkeys, antelopes and more play in the wild, while in the background, Eloise and Lily Baertschy discuss what they found in Susie Kagel's fairy garden.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Tiny golf
That one can even see the foot pedals in the golf cart shows Susie Kagel’s keen attention to detail.
Steve Targo, Regional
The tea house
An example of Susie Kagel’s creativity is this tea house. To create it, Kagel used the rim off the face of a small clock for the window and a rattan ...
Steve Targo, Regional News
One summer afternoon
A fairy and a dog enjoy the day in Susie Kagel's garden of miniatures.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Animal kingdom
Steve Targo, Regional News
Turtles
Even turtles can be found in Susie Kagel’s garden of tiny wonders.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Mermaid party & trouble up river
Mermaids, seals and dolphins appear to be having a great time down the river, but further up it looks like a shark and a giant octopus are attacking a ship. On the left, one might even spy a narwhal lurking in the waters.
Steve Targo, Regional News
A popular garden
Susie Kagel’s fairy garden draws people daily. It is especially popular with children. (Left) Lily and Eloise Baertschy were entranced by the different scenes and dioramas of the garden, which takes up most of Kagel’s front yard.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Susie's Beach Bar
Head to Susie's Beach Bar in the fairy garden of Susie Kagel, where dogs, fairies and mermaids like to hang out.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Volleyball in the pool
Steve Targo, Regional News
Car show
That’s right, there’s a car show in Susie Kagel’s fairy garden, featuring numerous classic sports cars. Well, they’re actually toy cars, but don’t tell the fairies that.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Welcome
No, this is not some Wisconsin farm road. It's a scene in the fairy garden of Susie Kagel.
Steve Targo, Regional News
