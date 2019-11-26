Santa Cause returns to help charities

WILLIAMS BAY — Santa Cause returns to help numerous local charities with two upcoming events.
The fourth annual Santa Cause Tree Festival runs Nov. 29 to Jan. 4, 2020, during the Santa Cruise.
On Dec. 7, Freezin’ for a Reason promises a fun-filled day of winter watersports, raffles, an auction and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Both events are at the Gage Marine Winter Harbor, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
The festival consists of decorated Christmas trees that are surrounded by raffle prizes.
Festival guests can buy raffle tickets to place into the boxes near the tree with the prizes they hope to win.
All of the proceeds from the festival help numerous area charities.
Santa Cause is a super charity which supports other organizations referred to as the Charities of Christmas — Boys & Girls Club of Walworth County, Norman Barr Camp, Water Safety Patrol, Agape Home and School, Circle of Friends, Dan Green’s Touch a Life, Heal a Heart, Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Wisconsin, and Tree House Child and Family Center.
Each Charity of Christmas has a tree in the festival.
Those who enter the raffle have a chance at a grand prize, plus many other prizes.
Last year’s prizes included trips to Hawaii and Florida, a moped and large-screen television.
Santa Cruise is a winter Christmas boat tour. For more about the cruise, visit santacruiselakegeneva.com.
Sponsors of this year’s Santa Cause include 2019 Gage Marine, Grand Geneva, Kunes Country, Lake Geneva Kids Expo, Keefe Vacation Rentals, Lake Geneva Canopy Tours, Breezy Hill Nursery, The Cove, Emagine, Harbor Shores, The Ridge, First National Bank and Trust Company, @ Properties, Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, The Abbey Resort, Lake Lawn Resort, Master Services, Lazy Cloud Lodge, Lakeside Fireplace, Belfry Music Theatre, Champs Sports Bar & Grill, Studio Winery, Pete’s Printing, Café Calamari, Crafted Americana, Frontier Restaurant, Hunt Club Steakhouse, Lucke’s Cantina, Next Door Pub and Pier 290.