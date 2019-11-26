Santa Cause returns to help charities

WILLIAMS BAY — Santa Cause returns to help numerous local charities with two upcoming events.

The fourth annual Santa Cause Tree Festival runs Nov. 29 to Jan. 4, 2020, during the Santa Cruise.

On Dec. 7, Freezin’ for a Reason promises a fun-filled day of winter watersports, raffles, an auction and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both events are at the Gage Marine Winter Harbor, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

The festival consists of decorated Christmas trees that are surrounded by raffle prizes.

Festival guests can buy raffle tickets to place into the boxes near the tree with the prizes they hope to win.

All of the proceeds from the festival help numerous area charities.

Santa Cause is a super charity which supports other organizations referred to as the Charities of Christmas — Boys & Girls Club of Walworth County, Norman Barr Camp, Water Safety Patrol, Agape Home and School, Circle of Friends, Dan Green’s Touch a Life, Heal a Heart, Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Wisconsin, and Tree House Child and Family Center.

Each Charity of Christmas has a tree in the festival.