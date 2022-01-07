Save the dates: Lake Geneva 2022 winter activities including Winterfest, Snocross and the Abominable snow race

The holidays may be over, but the fun is just beginning.

Some of the Lake Geneva area’s biggest events are happening in the next couple months, including Lake Geneva’s Winterfest and the Ice Castles in the Town of Geneva.

Others are expected to return, like the Amsoil Snocross National Championship at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Town of Lyons.

There are a host of various events on the schedule, too, promising a good time outdoors or inside where it’s warm.

Following are some of bigger and more intriguing events Jan. 29 to the end of March.

Ice Castles — estimated opening date in January, Geneva National Resort & Club, 1091 Hidden Cottage Circle, Town of Geneva, icecastles.com/wisconsin.

Explore caverns and archways of ice, crawl through tunnels, get lost in an ice maze and more at the eagerly anticipated Ice Castles attraction.

When does it open? When it gets cold enough. Check website for updates.

General admission is $21 ages 12 and up, Mondays through Thursdays; and $27 Fridays through Sundays.

For ages 4 to 11, cost is $16 Mondays through Thursdays; $22 Fridays through Sundays.

Lake Geneva Winter Bridal Expo — Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m., Riviera Ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Visit the Lake Geneva Winter Bridal Expo Facebook page.

Mix and mingle with the area’s top wedding professionals. Free admission.

2022 Abominable Snow Race — Saturday, Jan. 29, heats start 8 a.m., Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Suite 1, Town of Geneva, abominablesnowrace.com.

Combining a technical trail race with high-intensity interval training, the race includes a 4- to 6-mile course with over 20 winter-themed obstacles.

Race organizers have teamed up with Lake Geneva Food Pantry to “Stomp Out Hunger.” The event will raise donations for the pantry.

Registration is open. As of press time, there were less than 100 spots open.

Pricing ranges from $80 to $124. Visit website to register and for more details.

Lake Geneva Winterfest — Wednesday to Sunday, Feb. 2 to 6, Flat Iron Park and various Downtown Lake Geneva locations, visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest.

The 27th annual Winterfest will bring 15 state-champion teams to build snow sculptures during the 72-hour U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.

The competition will run from Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. to Saturday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. Sculptures will remain on display until they melt.

Also planned so far for Winterfest are a Downtown Ice Sculpture Tour, s’mores and bonfires on Riviera Beach and more. Visit website for updates and more details.

Barron Ryan: Classic Meets Cool — Saturday, Feb. 5, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Big Foot High School Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth, bigfootfinearts.org.

Ryan, a pianist and motivational speaker, will perform in the latest event organized by the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation. Tickets $5 youths, $25 adults. Visit website to purchase and for more details.

Bridal Extravaganza — Sunday, Feb. 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva, hawksviewgolfclub.com, contact Becky Farber for more info at 262-348-9900.

Start planning a wedding at the 19th annual Bridal Extravganza, which gathers photographers, DJs, entertainers, florists and other vendors. Cost $7 per person.

Bad Breaks: Murder mystery dinner theater — Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12, 6 to 10 p.m. both nights, Lake Lawn Room at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com.

The Brown-Ullstrup Players present a mystery tailor made for fans of “Breaking Bad,” as event guests will attempt to solve the murder of Marie Schrader, one of the show’s characters.

Tickets $70. Visit website for more plot details, full menu and to purchase tickets.

Bobby Horton shares Songs and Stories of the Civil War — Friday, March 4, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Big Foot High School Auditorium, bigfootfinearts.org.

Dressed as a 19th Century perform, using musical instruments from the period, Horton will explore stories of the North and South during this show organized by the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation.

Tickets $5 youths, $25 adults. Visit website to purchase and for more details.

2022 Geneva Lake Bridal Showcase – Sunday, March 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Geneva. The event is brought to you by The Lake Geneva Regional News and Resorter

Meet with vendors from Lake Geneva, southeastern Wisconsin and beyond who will be on hand to make sure that your big day is the day of your dreams.

Admission is free—pre-registration is required at genevalakebridal2022.eventbrite.com. Interested in vendor space? Please call 262-656-6209 or email KWells@wisconnvalleymediagroup.com See less

Amsoil Snocross National Championship — Friday to Sunday, March 18 to 20, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons, snocross.com/amsoil-snocross-national.

The three-day snowmobile event sponsored by Kwik Trip is scheduled to return to Grand Geneva for the first time since the COVID pandemic. Visit website for full schedule. Pricing details not available.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.