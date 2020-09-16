Sawdust & glory: In retirement, artist finds whimsy through wood carving

Wanting to show appreciation for the hard work the assistant did that year, Bowen knew what to get her. The assistant collected Santas.

But a nice one could not be found within the price limit of the exchange. Gordon told Dorae to use his tools and carve one out of wood.

She used to bring her carvings to one Christmas fair each year.

Having arthritis pushed her into another medium — watercolor painting — but she continues to carve.

The fun part is the details, like creating a seam in a pair of pants, or a handkerchief hanging out of a back pocket.

Bowen picks up a cow.

“Her name is Maybelline,” she said. “You know why she’s Maybelline? Look at her eyelashes. These are wood chips that I re-inserted. But that’s Maybelline.”

Perhaps the greater joy in carving for Bowen is seeing the reactions to her work.

She said one of the greatest satisfactions she receives from art is making someone smile.

“If you can include a little whimsy in life, that makes all the difference, doesn’t it? If you can make someone smile, that’s one of the greatest satisfactions,” said Bowen.