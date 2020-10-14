Scary family movie fun begins at Emagine

TOWN OF LYONS — Emagine Geneva Lakes is showing $2 family movies though the rest of October.

Kicking off the weekly Family Movie Days series is "The Nightmare Before Christmas," the 1993 PG-rated animated film co-written by Tim Burton.

The movie plays Friday, Oct. 16.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, beloved pumpkin king of Halloweentown.

When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, he plots to take control of the holiday by kidnapping Santa Claus and assuming his duties. But Jack soon discovers how seriously astray his plans can go.

In addition to Emagine Geneva Lakes, all Emagine theaters in Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan are participating in the Family Movie Days series.

Cost is $2 per ticket.

For showtimes, ticket purchases and more information, visit www.emagine-entertainment.com.