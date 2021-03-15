Seed Library provides gardening resources to those in Delavan, Darien

Public libraries in Delevan and Darien launched a new resource this week to help local gardeners.
The Seed Library is a self-serve, self-sustaining seed exchange program at Delavan's Aram Public Library and the Darien Public Library.
It was launched as part of an American Library Association grant called Libraries Transforming Communities.
A $3,000 initial grant allowed Aram and Darien libraries to collaborate on the Seed Library and set up programs to support local food sourcing and sustainability.
At the Seed Library, community members can borrow packets of different varieties of flowers, herbs and vegetables for at-home gardening.
Then, at the end of the season, gardeners can return seeds to the library for next year's stock.
The seed collection varies on donations and seasonality. Different seeds will be available at different times.
Available seeds may include cilantro, basil, tomatoes, sunflowers, pumpkins, zinnia, beans lettuce and squash.
Library organizers are interested in all types of seeds, especially heirloom and open-pollinated seeds. They do not want any where pesticides were used.
Returning seeds to the library ensures that the resource can continue.
Aram and Darien libraries support gardeners of all skill levels and will help patrons learn how to grow, harvest and save seeds through programming and library resources.
Those who grow more than they can eat are encouraged to contact the following area food pantries:
- United Methodist Church in Delavan, 262-728-3644.
- Delavan Food Pantry, 262-374-3503.
- Darien Food Pantry, 262-882-3701.
Open through Aug. 15, the Seed Library is at Aram, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan; and at the Darien library, 47 Park St., Darien.