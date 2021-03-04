Seipp Brewing revives beer for Chicago's birthday, plans to sell it in Lake Geneva and Chicagoland

In 1893, The Conrad Seipp Brewing Company celebrated with the millions of people who descended upon Chicago and the World’s Columbia Exposition to marvel at the latest and greatest the world had to offer and the city’s recovery from the Great Fire 20 years earlier.

Seipp Brewing Company — Chicago’s largest brewery at the time — celebrated the best way they knew how by brewing a beer marking the event: Seipp’s Columbia.

In honor of Chicago’s upcoming birthday, Laurin Mack — Seipp’s direct descendant —has collaborated with beer historian and Chicago Brewseum founder Liz Garibay and Metropolitan Brewing to reintroduce Seipp’s Columbia.

Seipp’s Columbia made its way to shelves in Lake Geneva as well as Metropolitan Brewing’s taproom March 4, in limited release, to celebrate Chicago’s Birthday.

Area establishments carrying Seipp's Columbia include Lake Geneva Country Meats, Walworth Cellars, Baker House, Daniels Sentry, Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly, The Bottle Shop, Pier 290, Bruno's Liquor, Green Grocer, Owl Tavern, River Valley Ranch, Bell's Store and Geneva Liquors.

It will also be available at Binny’s and select locations throughout Chicagoland.

