Seipp Brewing revives beer for Chicago's birthday, plans to sell it in Lake Geneva and Chicagoland

In 1893, The Conrad Seipp Brewing Company celebrated with the millions of people who descended upon Chicago and the World’s Columbia Exposition to marvel at the latest and greatest the world had to offer and the city’s recovery from the Great Fire 20 years earlier.
Seipp Brewing Company — Chicago’s largest brewery at the time — celebrated the best way they knew how by brewing a beer marking the event: Seipp’s Columbia.
In honor of Chicago’s upcoming birthday, Laurin Mack — Seipp’s direct descendant —has collaborated with beer historian and Chicago Brewseum founder Liz Garibay and Metropolitan Brewing to reintroduce Seipp’s Columbia.
Seipp’s Columbia made its way to shelves in Lake Geneva as well as Metropolitan Brewing’s taproom March 4, in limited release, to celebrate Chicago’s Birthday.
Area establishments carrying Seipp's Columbia include Lake Geneva Country Meats, Walworth Cellars, Baker House, Daniels Sentry, Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly, The Bottle Shop, Pier 290, Bruno's Liquor, Green Grocer, Owl Tavern, River Valley Ranch, Bell's Store and Geneva Liquors.
It will also be available at Binny’s and select locations throughout Chicagoland.
Mack said that their intention of reviving Seipp’s Columbia is “to celebrate the continued perseverance of Chicago and the people who love it.”
The trio used tasting notes from a promotional souvenir printed by the Conrad Seipp Brewing Company for the World’s Fair to re-craft the beer. It described Seipp’s Columbia as “very dark in color and of unusual strength.”
The modern interpretation of Seipp’s Columbia is a German-style Bock made with North American malted barley and heritage hops varieties.
Doug Hurst, head brewer and co-founder of Metropolitan Brewing, describes the Columbia as “malt forward with a rich body and dry finish.”
Building on Mack’s philosophy that Seipp’s beer is about connecting to the past but also appreciating the moment, Mack relaunched one of Seipp’s most popular beers, Seipp’s Extra Pale, a pre-Prohibition pilsner, in July 2020.
It is available year-round at the Metropolitan Taproom, select grocery stores, specialty bottle shops and liquor stores in Chicagoland. It is also available in Lake Geneva and Milwaukee.