Set taste buds for fun during Lake Geneva Restaurant Week

Are you ready for your mouth to water?

For this year’s spring Restaurant Week, set for April 23-May 1, the chefs around Lake Geneva are changing things up.

This year’s event will showcase the specialties of participating restaurants at promotional pricing, giving visitors and residents the chance to enjoy the distinct flavors of the Lake Geneva area’s culinary scene.

For Lake Geneva’s Restaurant Week this year, the Waterfront menu includes your choice of baby back ribs, a BBQ salmon bowl, or brisket mac and cheese, followed by vanilla crème Brule for $19 over lunch, which runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At the Geneva Inn, you can choose from crab and lobster roll, chicken marsala, Weiner Schnitzel or Kimchi fried rice, followed up by your choice of tiramisu or a chewy Ganache brownie topped with confectioners’ sugar and vanilla bean whipped cream. The three-course dinner also includes your choice of soup or salad for $39.

At Harpoon Willies you can get a chicken parmesan sandwich or loaded sweet potatoes fries with cheese, chili and barbeque pork for $14. At the Lookout Bar and Eatery in Delavan, you can get a two-course Reuben wong burger made with corned beef followed by Door County cherries jubilee cheesecake for $20 for lunch. Or have a three-course dinner for $39 that includes a salad with blue cheese and candied pecans along with seared chili maple salmon and cheese cake for dessert.

It is the seventh year VISIT Lake Geneva is hosting Restaurant Week.

“This year, the chefs wanted to showcase the dishes that define their restaurants, a concept we loved given the strong foodie reputation of Lake Geneva, and we think customers will eat it up, too,” said Stephanie Klett, CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva.

Nearly 30 restaurants are participating this year, offering lots of favorites to choose from for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

There will be a mix of dine-in and takeout options, and depending on the weather, customers will be able to take advantage of outdoor seating with great views to any one of the trio of lakes in the area — Geneva Lake, Lake Como and Delavan Lake.

Along with all that tastiness, diners will also receive a ballot at the end of their meal to vote for a local charity they’d like to see receive a cash award.

The top vote-getter will receive $5,000 and four runners-up will collect $1,000 each, thanks to a generous donation from this year’s Charity Check sponsor, Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Descriptions of all the charity nominees can be accessed via the event website, www.visitlakegeneva.com/lake-geneva-restaurant-week. The winning charities will be announced May 5.

Klett said participating restaurants will spell out the value pricing and savings right on the menu.

Establishments taking part in Restaurant Week are 240 West, Avant Cycle Café, The Baker House, Barrique Bistro & Wine Bar, Bean + Vine, Café Calamari, Crafted Italia, Flat Iron Tap, Gino’s East Lake Geneva, Grand Café, The Grandview Restaurant, Harpoon Willie’s, Hunt Club Steakhouse, Lookout Bar & Eatery, Lake City Social, Magpie’s Den and Pen, Next Door Pub, Oakfire Pizzeria Napolitana & Bar, Pier 290, Popeye’s On Lake Geneva, Privato Pizza Bistro & Lounge, Sopra, Smokey’s BBQ, Harborside Café & Bar, Tuscan Tavern & Grill, Turf.Smokehouse, Turtle Lake Tap & Grill and Waterfront Restaurant.

The culinary adventure doesn’t stop at the restaurants. Local breweries, wineries, sweet shops, and culinary-centric stores also running Restaurant Week specials.

“Here’s your chance to do a little shopping between all that munching,” said Klett.

Lake Geneva School of Cooking is also offering a cooking class for Restaurant Week.

For a rundown of specialties from participating restaurants, chef profiles, and even recipes, go to VISIT’s Restaurant Week site.

More can be found on VISIT Lake Geneva’s Facebook page and Instagram profile.

VISIT Lake Geneva, the community’s Chamber of Commerce and official Visitor & Convention Bureau, works to share the wonders of Lake Geneva with travelers from far and wide in search of natural beauty with a feel of the seaside, a place where family traditions can be made, and genuine warmth that makes them feel welcome time and time again.

The central storyline of Lake Geneva, admired as the “Newport of the West” and the “Hamptons of Chicago” revolves around pristine Geneva Lake, the historic mansions that circle it, and the many resorts, restaurants and boutiques that give the community a seacoast-style appeal all its own.

For more, go to www.VisitLakeGeneva.com.