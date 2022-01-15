Sign up for March trivia game fundraiser in Elkhorn

ELKHORN — The Elkhorn Fund’s Annual Trivial Blarney fundraiser is March 19 at 6 p.m.

The event will occur at the Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Proceeds from the event go into the Elkhorn Fund for future grants that support and enhance community non-profit organizations.

Established in 2007 by the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, the Elkhorn Fund is a permanent financial resource for Elkhorn and a way for residents to match their philanthropy to vital community needs.

Each year, a portion of the fund’s earnings is given back to the community in the form of grants for projects that strengthen the Communities served by the Elkhorn Area School District.

Since its beginning, the fund has re-invested more than $150,000 into Elkhorn for a variety of non-profits and projects in need of support.

Cost is $250 for a team of up to eight players to enter.

For tickets to the Elkhorn Fund Trivial Blarney, contact Kate Abbe at kate@elkhornchamber.com.

The Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin serves to match charitable donors with the needs of communities in nine southern Wisconsin counties, including Rock, Walworth, Crawford, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Grant, Sauk and Vernon.

For more information on the Elkhorn Fund or The Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, call 608-758-0883 or visit www.cfsw.org.