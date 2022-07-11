Sign up now for Das Run with Rotary in Elkhorn

ELKHORN — Wunderbar! Das Run with Rotary is back Saturday, Aug. 6.

Elkhorn Rotary Club is sponsoring its second annual Das Run with Rotary, a 5k walk/run in conjunction with DAS Fest. Those who sprint to sign up by July 15 will get the benefit of an early-bird discount.

The race begins at 9:30 a.m., at the corner of Market Street and Rotary Way, near the Walworth County Fairgrounds water tower behind Elkhorn Area High School. The route runs through the fairgrounds and finishes where it started.

The cost is $30 through July 15. It increases to $35 from July 16 through Aug. 5, and is $40 on the day of the event. The race benefits the Elkhorn Rotary Foundation, which supports projects throughout the community.

Registration for the timed event includes a lederhosen-themed Das Run T-shirt, a token for a free German Bier at Das Fest for those ages 21 and older, and awards for top finishers in multiple age groups.

To register online, or for more information about the run/walk, go to das.5k.run.

Opportunities are also available for businesses, individuals or families to sponsor the race for $100 or $200. Sponsors will be listed on the back of the race-day T-shirt.

DAS Fest is a weekend of all things German — from pretzels and beer to polka, brats and dachshund races. Sponsored by United Way of Walworth County, DAS Fest takes place the first full weekend of August at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn. It focuses on culture and unity, promotes local tourism, and supports over 40 nonprofit organizations. Admission is free.

DAS Fest literally means “the festival.” For more information about the festival in general, go to dasfestusa.com.

For more information about the race or sponsorships, contact Rotarian Heidi Lloyd at RotaryHeidiLloyd@gmail.com or by phone at 262-210-8822.