Silver screens shine again at Emagine

TOWN OF LYONS — Intermission is over.
Projectors are rolling once again at Emagine Geneva Lakes, which stopped showing movies in mid March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Located at 2565 Highway 120, town of Lyons, the luxury theater welcomed back moviegoers June 1, resuming operations under a new set of health measures — and older films.
With most Hollywood blockbusters now scheduled to come out in July, Emagine Geneva Lakes is showing both recent and classic movies on its eight screens.
This week’s film schedule — until Friday, June 12 — includes “Jaws,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” “Despicable Me 3,” “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial,” 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” 1989’s “Batman,” the “Back to the Future” trilogy and “The Big Lebowski.”
This week’s Resorter includes a rundown of the Emagine film schedule starting June 12.
To ensure safety, Emagine has its employees wearing masks and gloves while they work.
Guests are encouraged to wear masks in the lobby and restrooms, respect social distancing guidelines and purchase tickets online. Emagine will provide masks upon request.
In the screening rooms, seating has been adjusted to provide more space for guests, all of whom will enter from one staircase and leave from another, as one-way traffic is promoted.
The town of Lyons theater is the first of Emagine’s 21 theaters throughout the Midwest to reopen.
Paul Glantz, Emagine’s co-founder and chairman, explained more of the reasoning behind the reopen, new procedures and the film lineup.
Note: This Q&A has been edited for clarity and length.
Resorter: Why reopen Emagine Geneva Lakes?
Paul Glantz: First and foremost, we are now able to reopen due the conclusion of Wisconsin’s government-mandated closure order. Our business in the town of Lyons was highly viable prior to the shutdown. We believe that we constitute an asset to the community by providing a respite from the challenges of everyday life. Of course, we also contribute as a taxpayer and an employer. We are eager to bring back the movie-going experience to our guests in the Geneva Lakes area and we are delighted to have our team members back at work again. Above all else, we are reopening because we believe we can serve our guests in safe and comfortable fashion.
Have other Emagine theaters reopened?
No, our other locations in Michigan and Illinois remain closed due to government-mandated shutdown orders. So, our venue in Wisconsin is the first to reopen. Hurray!
Have the number of seats in each screening room been reduced?
No. Because we have luxury seating, our seats are larger, so the current spacing between chairs is much greater than traditional seating. Our rows are 7 feet apart, so we adhere to all social distancing policies with this configuration. Additionally, our ticketing system automatically adjusts so our guests can be assured there will be two empty seats next to them. You can come with your family and sit together or bring a date and have the peace of mind knowing that you will have two empty seats or an aisle next to you.
You are rolling out some classic movies with this reopening. What are some of your personal favorites?
I enjoy a wide variety of films. I like films that make me think, some that make me laugh, and some that just plain entertain me. One of my absolute favorite films is “The Shawshank Redemption.” I just think it was a powerful movie that also teaches some important life lessons.
What about the films you’re playing right now? Why do people want to see them — or, in some cases, see them again?
We polled our guests and asked them what they would like to watch on a big screen, and the films we are showing reflect their responses. We are changing films up each week, so we can show as many different films that people want to see, and we are trying to put something up for everyone in the family to enjoy. We have had a good response thus far to the lineup of great films.
New hours at Emagine Geneva Lakes: Mondays through Thursdays 2 to 8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays noon to 8 p.m.
Admission for all movies is $5 per ticket.
Visit emagine-entertainment.com for more details, including the theater’s new social distancing policies.
