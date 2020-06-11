Silver screens shine again at Emagine

No. Because we have luxury seating, our seats are larger, so the current spacing between chairs is much greater than traditional seating. Our rows are 7 feet apart, so we adhere to all social distancing policies with this configuration. Additionally, our ticketing system automatically adjusts so our guests can be assured there will be two empty seats next to them. You can come with your family and sit together or bring a date and have the peace of mind knowing that you will have two empty seats or an aisle next to you.

You are rolling out some classic movies with this reopening. What are some of your personal favorites?

I enjoy a wide variety of films. I like films that make me think, some that make me laugh, and some that just plain entertain me. One of my absolute favorite films is “The Shawshank Redemption.” I just think it was a powerful movie that also teaches some important life lessons.

What about the films you’re playing right now? Why do people want to see them — or, in some cases, see them again?