Ski hills at Grand Geneva, Wilmot set to open next month while Alpine awaits colder temps

When can we hit the slopes this season?

While it largely depends on the weather, two of the three local hills are scheduled to open soon.

The third is waiting for temperatures to drop before it officially starts the ski season.

In the Lake Geneva area, three of the closest ski hills are at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Alpine Valley Resort and Wilmot Mountain.

Below is a rundown on each place, including when they are projected to open plus other pertinent information for skiers, snowboarders and more.

Wilmot Mountain — Projected opening date: Friday, Dec. 3. Location: 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot.

People having been skiing Wilmot Mountain since 1938. According to its website, wilmotmountain.com, the Mountain was the first to master snowmaking, using rubber hoses, aluminum pipes and sprinkler heads circa 1950.

In 2016, Wilmot Mountain was purchased by Vail Resorts. Vail implemented $13.2 million of improvements at Wilmot.

Among the improvements were the addition of 400 seats and food and beverage service upgrades to the base area transformation facility; new chairlifts; and the creation of a ski and snowboard school.

At Wilmot, there are 120 skiable acres, 25 trails, seven lifts, two surface conveyor lifts and four progression terrain parks with a double high-speed rope tow.

Snow tubing is also a popular option at the hill, although making online reservations is strongly encouraged. Wilmot also offers equipment rentals. They even have the option to lease skis for the season.

This year, lift tickets will be limited during popular holiday periods.

To peruse the various pass, ticket and equipment rental options, visit the Wilmot website.

The Mountain Top — Projected opening date: Sunday, Dec. 12. Location: Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.

“With an increased interest in outdoor sports and programming, the resort is anticipating another fun season of skiing, snowboarding, sledding and ice-skating fun,” said Chad Hart, director of ski area operations at The Mountain Top.

One of numerous features to be found at the 1,300-acre Grand Geneva Resort, the Mountain Top offers 20 downhill runs, a 6-acre terrain park with dedicated lift, a 211-foot vertical and trails and experiences for beginners.

Grand Geneva also has trolley transportation to the Mountain Top from various resort locations. The resort also offers miles of opportunities to snowshoe, cross-country ski, sled and ice skate. One could even cap off the experience in one of the resort’s private igloos.

At the Mountain Top, there are two carpet lifts and three chairlifts. Ski and snowboarding lessons are available, as are equipment rentals.

Ski, snowboarding, sledding and rental tickets are available online. For more information, visit grandgeneva.com.

Alpine Valley Resort — Projected opening date: To be announced. Location: W2501 County Road D, Elkhorn.

On its Facebook page, Alpine posted Nov. 3 that it was “waiting on colder weather” before it would start the ski season.

As of Nov. 17, the hill is listed as being closed on its website, alpinevalleyresort.com.

Located in the Kettle Moraine area, Alpine has over 90 acres of skiable terrain, including a vertical drop of 388 feet spread out over 20 runs.

There are four Wondercarpet lifts, three high-speed quad advanced chairlifts, a ski and ride school, and downhill rental packages for skis, helmets, boots, poles and snowboards.

Lift tickets are for sale only at Alpine Valley. No pre sales or reservations required.

For pricing and more information, visit Alpine’s website.

For updates, check its Facebook page.

