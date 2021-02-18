Small twin emperor tamarins born at Racine Zoo

RACINE — ​The Racine Zoo welcomed twin emperor tamarin babies in late evening Friday, Feb. 12.

Known for its white moustache, the emperor tamarin is a small monkey found in the Amazon Rainforest.

While the gender of the twins has not been confirmed, Racine Zoo is planning a gender reveal on its social media pages.

The new babies were welcomed by mother Amelie and father Pitino, as well as their older brothers born at the Racine Zoo last April — Vinny and Valentino, who are already taking turns helping the new infants. The experience will help both Vinny and Valentino, should they ever become parents themselves.

The Racine Zoo is one of 13 U.S. institutions to currently house emperor tamarins, and one of only two that is successfully breeding the monkeys, alongside Buttonwood Park Zoo in Massachusetts.

Feb. 12 marks the eighth birth — and 11th and 12th infants — at the Racine Zoo in the last seven years.

Nearly one-third of the 36 emperor tamarins currently housed in accredited U.S. zoos were born at the Racine Zoo.