Small twin emperor tamarins born at Racine Zoo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo welcomed twin emperor tamarin babies in late evening Friday, Feb. 12.
Known for its white moustache, the emperor tamarin is a small monkey found in the Amazon Rainforest.
While the gender of the twins has not been confirmed, Racine Zoo is planning a gender reveal on its social media pages.
The new babies were welcomed by mother Amelie and father Pitino, as well as their older brothers born at the Racine Zoo last April — Vinny and Valentino, who are already taking turns helping the new infants. The experience will help both Vinny and Valentino, should they ever become parents themselves.
The Racine Zoo is one of 13 U.S. institutions to currently house emperor tamarins, and one of only two that is successfully breeding the monkeys, alongside Buttonwood Park Zoo in Massachusetts.
Feb. 12 marks the eighth birth — and 11th and 12th infants — at the Racine Zoo in the last seven years.
Nearly one-third of the 36 emperor tamarins currently housed in accredited U.S. zoos were born at the Racine Zoo.
The zoo's veterinary and primate teams have put great care into the species. Primary primate specialist Crystal Champeau, who also serves on the national New World Monkey Steering Committee, helps oversee all South American primate species housed in Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) accredited zoos.
Champeau has presented her work at several conferences around the country. One of her most groundbreaking projects has been nearly a decade of work performing voluntary ultrasounds with the tamarins, allowing zoos to monitor fetal health and, using prenatal skull measurements, estimate due dates — something that was previously impossible.
“Utilizing skull measurements collected during both Amelie and her mother's pregnancies, we were able to predict a two-week range of dates when we expected Amelie to give birth,” said Champeau. “We were excited when the babies were born within this time frame and are thrilled to continue this work, which will benefit the whole AZA community.”
Both of the newborns are currently on exhibit with their family in the Vanishing Kingdom building.
For more about the zoo, visit racinezoo.org.