SMILES horse center has been helping those with special needs for 36 years in Darien

DARIEN — Nestled in idyllic rural surroundings is a place where people with special needs have been gaining emotional, social and physical benefits by working with horses.
Welcome to SMILES Inc., N2666 County Road K, Darien. An acronym for Special Methods In Learning Equine Skills, SMILES has been helping people since its inception about 36 years ago.
Starting with borrowed horses, SMILES evolved into its current 35-acre facility, with over 20 horses, five full-time staff members, one part-timer and at times over 400 volunteers.
In a typical year, the equine therapy group serves over 200 clients.
At the core of SMILES is a mission to move beyond traditional therapeutic methods and give those with special needs the joy of working with horses in a program providing social, emotional, physical and mental rewards.
Equine-assisted activities and therapies are unique, said SMILES Executive Director Kim Good, “because you’re enlisting the help of a 1,000-plus pound animal in helping both children and adults reach their individual goals.”
The clients, volunteers, horses and scenic property of SMILES all feature prominently in “What It’s Like to Be a SMILES Volunteer,” a recent video on the SMILES YouTube channel.
“I promise, the look on the clients’ faces, after they have reached one of their goals that you have helped them reach? It’s priceless,” said Katie Boss, SMILES program coordinator, at the start of the video.
According to Good, there are many physical, emotional, psycho-social and cognitive benefits from the therapeutic riding and unmounted programming SMILES administers.
Physical benefits include improved posture, hand-eye coordination, balance, core strength, range of motion and stamina.
Emotional benefits include increased joy, self-confidence, self-esteem and empathy.
Psycho-social benefits include increased positive interactions with positive role models, improved social interactions, teamwork and cooperation, mastery of difficult skills, increased independence and improved communication skills.
Cognitive improvements include focus and attention, increased vocabulary and recall, critical thinking and improved sequencing and planning skills.
The benefits do not stop with the clients, said Good. “Our volunteers also find a lot of value and personal benefits to helping our clients reach their goals.”
In the video, some volunteers describe the emotional impact of watching clients accomplish tasks and advance through to program. Some volunteers describe the joy they get simply watching clients mount a horse.
“When they’re on the horse, it’s just unbelievable how happy they are,” said volunteer Liz Boss, in the video.
History
The first SMILES class was held at the Darien home of founder Sherry Monty, which happens to be just down the road from the current facility.
“She learned about connecting horses and humans through therapeutic riding from a television program,” said Good, adding that Monty continued to learn about therapeutic riding centers, inspiring her to open one her very own.
Monty later boarded horses and volunteered to work with children who had special needs.
To hold that first class, they used four borrowed horses and four borrowed saddles.
“Sherry Monty created SMILES out of a love of horses as a child and later developing an interest in working in the field of special education,” Good said. “Growing up, her family was very close with their neighbors and their youngest child had special needs.”
In 1987, SMILES built an indoor arena which still stands today, to accommodate classes eight months out of the year.
As for the current facility, the property was purchased November 1990. The facility hosted its first classes in fall 1993.
Little by little, the facility was built between 1991 until 2011, when the last building on the property was completed.
Since 1985, there have been big changes, but SMILES still works with many of the founding people who were there from Day One with Monty.
While things have grown, SMILES has been able to sustain itself through program fees, donations, grants, the Unity Way program and various fundraisers — including its annual Equine Seminar and Tack Sale, the Open Benefit Horse Shows, Superstar Student Horse Show and Open House and the annual Miles for SMILES 5K event.
The largest fundraiser is June’s Mane Event: Golfing for SMILES. “This one event raises approximately 18% of our operating revenue each year,” said Good.
The greatest challenge facing SMILES is finding volunteers.
“We lost many of our volunteers due to COVID and we are continuing to try to rebuild and rebound after such a loss,” Good said.
She said SMILES is welcoming new clients for the first time in over a year due to the pandemic, and they now have a waitlist.
“Until we are able to get more volunteers through our doors, we will be able to reach our full potential and capacity in serving clients in need,” said Good.
She has been executive director of SMILES since November 2018, but she became involved in the organization a year prior, as a first-time horse owner, through the Equine Seminar and Tack sale.
Having been passionate about horses and the benefits of working with them her entire life, Good her role in SMILES combines multiple passions in her life — horses, helping people, serving them as leader of the organization.
Horses have an innate understanding of helping humans, said Good, and it seems to have empowered all who work at SMILES.
“To hear and learn about the difference SMILES has made in the life of someone else is a gift that can’t be bought,” she said.
For more information about SMILES or to volunteer, visit smilestherapeuticriding.org.