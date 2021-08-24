SMILES horse center has been helping those with special needs for 36 years in Darien

Little by little, the facility was built between 1991 until 2011, when the last building on the property was completed.

Since 1985, there have been big changes, but SMILES still works with many of the founding people who were there from Day One with Monty.

While things have grown, SMILES has been able to sustain itself through program fees, donations, grants, the Unity Way program and various fundraisers — including its annual Equine Seminar and Tack Sale, the Open Benefit Horse Shows, Superstar Student Horse Show and Open House and the annual Miles for SMILES 5K event.

The largest fundraiser is June’s Mane Event: Golfing for SMILES. “This one event raises approximately 18% of our operating revenue each year,” said Good.

The greatest challenge facing SMILES is finding volunteers.

“We lost many of our volunteers due to COVID and we are continuing to try to rebuild and rebound after such a loss,” Good said.

She said SMILES is welcoming new clients for the first time in over a year due to the pandemic, and they now have a waitlist.