Smooth ride: Queen a hit on Delavan Lake

DELAVAN — It was not the summer anyone expected.
However, thanks to a new boat at Lake Lawn Resort, people could still enjoy lake life safely and in style.
In July 2019, the Lake Lawn Queen was launched into the resort’s marina on Delavan Lake.
Throughout Lake Lawn’s 130-plus-year history, the resort has had boat tours — including one pontoon vessel that was decorated to look like a dragon.
But there has never been a Lake Lawn boat like the Queen.
The two-level, 76-foot-long boat embarked on its maiden voyage last October.
With its top deck offering 360-degree views of Delavan Lake, the Queen has been a hit with passengers.
Kevin Paluch, chief operating officer at Lake Lawn Resort, said lake tours on the new boat are popular.
“People just love being out, looking at the houses, being on the water,” he said.
It also ties in with a major theme at Lake Lawn — lake living — which has guided all of the enhancements at the resort.
Part of lake living, he said, is getting people on the water.
“We’ve got to create activities for people to do, and this is a great way for people to get out on the water and enjoy a tour, have fun, have a rehearsal dinner — whatever it may be,” Paluch said.
Both he and Jennifer Bartelme, Lake Lawn’s digital marketing manager, said Delavan Lake is larger than many believe.
Bartelme said there are several places along the lake with historical significance. For example, there are not one but five Frank Lloyd Wright homes on the lakefront.
The sunset wine tours, which ended in early August, were big with guests, she said.
On a Fourth of July cruise, guests were treated to a one-of-a-kind view of the town of Delavan’s fireworks celebration.
Bartelme said the Queen has been rented out frequently for meetings, weddings and Sunday brunches.
“A couple rented it to get engaged,” she said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Lake Lawn in general has adopted several new procedures to ensure guests are safe.
Guidelines are also in place on board the Queen.
While capacity before the pandemic was around 130, today only about 50 are allowed inside the Queen’s cabin.
Bartelme said Sunday brunches are done so that no one touches anything but their own plate.
Aboard the Queen, not even Mother Nature can spoil the party.
“No matter what the weather is, this is a very smooth ride,” said Bartelme.
History of the Queen
The boat has its origins up north, where it was called the Wilderness Queen.
Dan Lyng, director of engineering at Lake Lawn, said the custom-built double deck tour boat ran cruises on the Northwoods Willow Flowage from 1991 to 2007.
In 2007, it was moved to Rhinelander for lunch and dinner cruises on part of the Wisconsin River until late 2018, when it was purchase by Lake Lawn Resort.
“For height clearances to transport, all upper deck features needed to be removed,” said Lyng. “Controls were relocated to the cabin bar area in order to navigate under a waterway bridge on route to the boat landing.”
The Queen was taken to a Lake Geneva warehouse for a complete renovation.
Various structural improvements were made, while new fixtures and furnishings were installed, along with new equipment ranging from motors to audio and video systems.
“Once on Lake Lawn property, the Queen’s pilot house and upper deck railing system was installed,” Lyng said.
The Queen was launched in the Lake Lawn harbor using two large cranes.
Now docked in front of Lake Lawn’s Lookout Bar and Eatery, the Queen provides people the chance to get out on a lake without the hassle or expense of owning a boat.
“It’s great to be on the water,” said Paluch. “It’s just all about the experience.”
For more information about Lake Lawn Resort and the Lake Lawn Queen, visit lakelawnresort.com.
Lake Lawn Resort is located at 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, on the shore of Delavan Lake.
