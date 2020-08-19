Smooth ride: Queen a hit on Delavan Lake

DELAVAN — It was not the summer anyone expected.

However, thanks to a new boat at Lake Lawn Resort, people could still enjoy lake life safely and in style.

In July 2019, the Lake Lawn Queen was launched into the resort’s marina on Delavan Lake.

Throughout Lake Lawn’s 130-plus-year history, the resort has had boat tours — including one pontoon vessel that was decorated to look like a dragon.

But there has never been a Lake Lawn boat like the Queen.

The two-level, 76-foot-long boat embarked on its maiden voyage last October.

With its top deck offering 360-degree views of Delavan Lake, the Queen has been a hit with passengers.

Kevin Paluch, chief operating officer at Lake Lawn Resort, said lake tours on the new boat are popular.

“People just love being out, looking at the houses, being on the water,” he said.

It also ties in with a major theme at Lake Lawn — lake living — which has guided all of the enhancements at the resort.

Part of lake living, he said, is getting people on the water.