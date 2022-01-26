Snow, ice & bonfires: 27th Annual Winterfest returns to Lake Geneva

Time to head outdoors for Lake Geneva’s Winterfest.

The 27th annual event returns Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 2 through 6, with most activities set at Flat Iron Park and the Riviera.

Most famously the setting for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, Winterfest also involves ice sculpting, bonfires on the beach, live entertainment and more.

Here’s the lowdown on what to expect this year.

Snow sculpting — Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m., to Saturday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m.; Riviera Plaza, 812 Wrigley Drive; and Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

This year, 15 state-champion teams will spend three days carving out their unique, larger-than-life snow creations.

For the sculpting, 80 truckloads of snow — 474 cubic yards of it — will be delivered courtesy of Grand Geneva Resort’s snowmaking machines for its ski hill.

A crew of Winter Fun “stompers” pack the snow into 9-by-8-foot wood cylinders.

Sculpting begins at 11 a.m. sharp at the Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park.

Teams are from New York, Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, Florida, North Dakota, Alaska, Vermont, New Hampshire, Colorado, Iowa, and of course, Wisconsin.

Guests can vote for their favorite sculpture in the People’s Choice Award category Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Winners will be announced online at 4 p.m.

On Thursday and Friday, Feb. 3 and 4, from noon to 3 p.m., Lake Geneva area elementary school children will participate in snow sculpting sessions under the professional sculptors on the Snowbabes team.

Fire & Ice Bar — Feb. 2 to 4, 5 to 10 p.m.; and Feb. 5 and 6, 1 to 10 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Weather permitting. Tickets $15. Reserve tickets online at bakerhouse1885.com.

Freaky Tiki Winterfest — All week, Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Visit staymaxwell.com.

Maxwell’s Winterfest celebration involves island vibes and tropical fun in the Apothecary and Speakeasy Bars, with signature tiki beverages and more.

Children’s and family activities will be Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4 and 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Live music from 7 to 10 p.m. by Jeff Trudell Feb. 3 and Indigo Canyon Duo Feb. 4. Trudell will perform in the Speakeasy, Indigo Canyon Duo in the ballroom.

Hovercraft Ice Rides — Friday through Sunday, Feb. 4 to 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., TLS Windsled Inc. Check-in Trailer, 328 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. No on-site sales. Reserve rides at www.hovercraftrides.com.

Take a 2-mile ride around Geneva Bay hovering up to 6 inches off the ice shelf. Seating is limited.

Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk — Feb. 4 to 6, Downtown Lake Geneva.

Take a tour of 37 ice sculptures throughout Downtown Lake Geneva.

There will be sculptures at various businesses on Main, Broad, Center and Geneva streets and Wrigley Drive.

Bonfires on the Beach — Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4 and 5, 5 to 9 p.m.; Riviera Beach, Lake Geneva.

Bonfires and warming tent, with various concessions including BBQ by Show Us Your Meats, s’mores kits, hot dogs and more. Admission is free. Limited Luxe Igloos stocked with s’mores and hot chocolate for six sold out as of this writing.

Live entertainment by magician David Seebach and music by Jazz Music Libations, with Sam Barrett featuring Jerry Sterken on percussion and “Jazzman” Jeff Bakin on saxophone.

Concessions — Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5 and 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riviera Ballroom, along Wrigley Drive and in Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva.

The upstairs ballroom of the Riviera will be open to the public for food, drinks and to purchase Winterfest souvenirs.

There will be a Fiddlesticks on Wheels food truck on Wrigley Drive.

A food tent staffed by Pearce’s Farm Stand will be in the parking lot of the Visitor Center, 201 Wrigley Drive.

Also, in Flat Iron Park, there will be a concession and warming tent.

Snowball White Party — Saturday, Feb. 5, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

At the annual Winterfest party, guests who wear all white receive $1 off shots. Music provided by DJ Jones.

Parking & Shuttles

In Downtown Lake Geneva and by the lakefront, metered parking is $2 per hour.

There are metered stalls, municipal lots and residential streets. Pay for parking at kiosks using credit or debit cards, coins or the ParkMobile app.

Overnight parking is not allowed between 2 and 6 a.m. Vehicles properly displaying a valid handicap placard or license plate can park free in any designated handicap parking stall or metered stall without paying the meter.

A free Winterfest shuttle bus will pick up and drop off people about every 20 minutes Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5 and 6, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup locations are at Park-n-Ride, Sheridan Springs Road and Edwards Boulevard; and Hope Depot, 550 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva.

Drop offs will be at U.S. Bank, 303 Center St., Lake Geneva.

For updates and more details, go to visitlakegeneva.com.

