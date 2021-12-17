Snow race helping Lake Geneva pantry stomp out hunger

People can still sign up to enter the Abominable Snow Race (ASR) and help the Lake Geneva Food Pantry.
The race is Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Suite 1, Town of Geneva.
ASR and the pantry have teamed up to “Stomp Out Hunger” this winter, raising donations to help those in need within the local community.
Each month, the pantry provides over 3,200 meals to those in need.
It collects, buys and distributes food staples and resources to give to those in need, easing food insecurity and accepting both monetary and tangible contributions from local and nationwide sources.
Combining a technical trail race with high-intensity interval training, the race includes a 4- to 6-mile course with over 20 winter-themed obstacles.
Ages 17 and older can compete in the awarded categories, while 8-year-olds and up can participate in the Just For Fun Heats. Those ages 8 to 12 must be accompanied by a parent.
Heats begin Jan. 29 at 8 a.m.
Participants can upgrade any race category to the Yeti Challenge.
The challenge requires one to complete two laps of the Abominable Course. Those who complete the challenge can earn three medals, including the 2022 Yeti Nation Medal.
As of press time, there were less than 200 spots left. Cost to participate in Just For Fun Heats is $80. Competitive age group is $93, Elite/Masters is $105 and Yeti’s Challenge is $124.
For more information on ASR, go to
abominablesnowrace.com.
To directly donate to the pantry and sign up for the race, go to
runsignup.com/Race/WI/LakeGeneva/AbominableTrailRace.
25 Photos from Lake Geneva's 2021 Christmas parade
Watch now: Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade
American Legion
The American flag is carried by members of the American Legion during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva. The theme of this year's parade was “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”
Gregory Shaver, for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Remembering Waukesha
A sign honoring victims of the Waukesha Parade tragedy is displayed on the American Legion float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Boy Scouts
A man waves while marching with the Lake Geneva Boy Scout Troop 239 during the Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Badger marching band
A saxophone is cover in holiday lights as members of the Badger marching band perform during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva. The theme of this year's parade was “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Christmas with the Kranks
Frosty rides on the back of the Crafted Countertops float in a scene from the “Christmas with the Kranks” movie during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva. The theme of this year’s parade was “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.” To see more photos go to
lakegenevanews.net and see page D6.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
A good crowd
People enjoy watching the Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Walworth County Cloggers
The Walworth County Cloggers perform on their float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva. The theme of this year's parade was “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Cement truck
An Ozinga cement truck is wrapped in lights for the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Balloon Company
Flames from burners of two Lake Geneva Balloon Company balloon baskets shoot into the air during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva. The theme of this year's parade was “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Kisses from Keegan
A light is held in the are as a person walks along with the Kisses from Keegan and Friends float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva. The theme of this year's parade was “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Cyclists
Cyclists from the Avant Cycle Café ride in the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Jerry's Majestic Marine
A snowman walks along side the Jerry’s Majestic Marine float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Middle School
Members of the Lake Geneva Middle School 8th Grade Band perform during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
A Christmas Carol
The Lake Geneva Rotary float featured “A Christmas Carol” during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Ziplines and Adventures
A Christmas tree is carried on top of the Lake Geneva Ziplines and Adventures float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva. The theme of this year's parade was “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Rustic Road Riders
A shark chases a waterskier pulled by a motorcycle on the Rustic Road Riders float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva. The theme of this year's parade was “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Grand Geneva
Snow is made on the Grand Geneva float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva. The theme of this year's parade was “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Mars Resort
John Ludy Puleo sings as he rides on the Mars Resort float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva. The theme of this year's parade was “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Springfield 4-H
The Springfield 4-H’s float featured the Polar Express during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva. The theme of this year's parade was “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
A Christmas Story
A girl waves as she rides on the Wendell Tactical float that featured “A Christmas Story” and the movie's famous leg lamp during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade.
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Jump Around
People “Jump Around” as they walks along the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva. The theme of this year's parade was “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Snoopy
Snoopy waves from atop his dog house on one of the 58 Luna Roofing floats during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva. The theme of this year's parade was “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Dreiske Moving
People wave as they walk along the Dreiske Moving float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva. The theme of this year's parade was “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
The Grinch
The Grinch drives an excavator on the Dunn Landscape float during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva. The theme of this year's parade was “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
Santa and Mrs. Claus
Santa and Mrs. Claus wave from atop a fire truck during the 46th annual Lake Geneva Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening, Dec. 4, 2021, in Lake Geneva. The theme of this year’s parade was “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.”
© Gregory Shaver for the Lake Geneva Regional News
