Snow race helping Lake Geneva pantry stomp out hunger

Abominable Snow Race Yeti at Lake Geneva Food Pantry

The Abominable Snow Race Yeti helped out during a recent visit to the Lake Geneva Food Pantry.

 Submitted, Regional News

People can still sign up to enter the Abominable Snow Race (ASR) and help the Lake Geneva Food Pantry.

The race is Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Suite 1, Town of Geneva.

ASR and the pantry have teamed up to “Stomp Out Hunger” this winter, raising donations to help those in need within the local community.

Each month, the pantry provides over 3,200 meals to those in need.

It collects, buys and distributes food staples and resources to give to those in need, easing food insecurity and accepting both monetary and tangible contributions from local and nationwide sources.

Combining a technical trail race with high-intensity interval training, the race includes a 4- to 6-mile course with over 20 winter-themed obstacles.

Ages 17 and older can compete in the awarded categories, while 8-year-olds and up can participate in the Just For Fun Heats. Those ages 8 to 12 must be accompanied by a parent.

Heats begin Jan. 29 at 8 a.m.

Participants can upgrade any race category to the Yeti Challenge.

The challenge requires one to complete two laps of the Abominable Course. Those who complete the challenge can earn three medals, including the 2022 Yeti Nation Medal.

As of press time, there were less than 200 spots left. Cost to participate in Just For Fun Heats is $80. Competitive age group is $93, Elite/Masters is $105 and Yeti’s Challenge is $124.

For more information on ASR, go to abominablesnowrace.com.

To directly donate to the pantry and sign up for the race, go to runsignup.com/Race/WI/LakeGeneva/AbominableTrailRace.

