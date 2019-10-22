The excitement in Sherm Lindsey’s voice was contagious.
Lindsey, the president of the Lake Geneva Film Club, explained over the phone what it is like to watch a silent film today.
It may be hard to imagine, but from the 1890s to the late 1920s, movies did not have dialogue, sound effects and music.
But music was still an important part of the audio-less films, their scores often performed live in theaters by pianists, organists and small orchestras.
“Seeing movies like this with a big group of people, whether it’s comedy or horror, it’s like seeing something new,” he said.
It is an experience that has become the club’s Halloween tradition.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, the film club hosts a screening of the classic 1925 horror film “Phantom of the Opera” at the Geneva Theater.
Organist Jay Warren will perform his own score to “Phantom” while it plays on the big screen.
Last year, Warren teamed with the club for its special Halloween screening of “Nosferatu” at Geneva Theater.
“That turned out to be one of our favorite things that we’ve done,” Lindsey said.
The “Nosferatu” screening surpassed his expectations. “It became more of a performance than just a screening.”
Lindsey said Warren performed his “Nosferatu” score on a three-tiered keyboard, each key triggering a sample of a Wurlitzer organ.
He said Warren’s score sounded on occasion like a massive pipe organ with “200 pipes going at once.”
“It’s the perfect sound for these horror films,” said Lindsey.
The 1925 film “The Phantom of the Opera” became famous mostly due to the portrayal of the title character by Lon Chaney.
Lindsey said what remains legendary about the movie is Chaney’s appearance, who went through “almost torture” to create his character’s disfigurement.
Chaney managed to keep his look in the film a secret, said Lindsey, so that the audience would be truly surprised by the scene.
The movie also does its part, drawing suspense until the moment Chaney’s character is unmasked.
Film critic Roger Ebert declared it “one of the most famous moments in silent film history.”
As old as “Phantom” is, to Lindsey, seeing it how the club has its screening planned does more than pay respect to the film.
“It almost feels like an artistic, new movie,” he said.
On Oct. 30, participants are encouraged to dress for the opera — not just to get into the mood of the film, but for Halloween.
The 7 p.m. screening is at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
A suggested $10 donation is recommended for entry to the “Phantom” screening.
Proceeds go to Never Say Never Playland, a project to build a playground for children of all abilities at Veterans Park in Lake Geneva.
The club has raised $7,790 so far in donations for Never Say Never Playland.
At around 5 p.m. Oct. 30, film club guests are also encouraged to attend the pre-movie festivities and cocktails at the Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.