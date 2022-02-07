Some Romantic period music for Valentine's Day at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — The first concert of the Music Mosaics series will see the UW-Whitewater Piano Trio performing works from the Romantic period.

The trio performs Sunday, Feb. 13, in the Light Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. The hall is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

Featuring UW-Whitewater instrument teachers, the trio consists of Dr. MyungHee Chung, Leanne League and Benjamin Whitcomb.

Korean-born Chung has received numerous national and international awards, including first prize at the 1977 William Kapell Maryland International Piano Competition; the 1976 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Young Performer’s Competition, the 1978 Portland Symphony Orchestra Competition and the 1980 Juilliard Concerto Competition. In August 1995, she joined the UW-Whitewater faculty, where she is a professor and keyboard coordinator.

League teaches violin and viola at UW-Whitewater and is the assistant concertmaster of the Madison Symphony and Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Performing at festivals such as Token Creek Festival and the Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, she has collaborated with artists such as Toby Appel, Karmit Zori, Parry Karp and Axel Strauss.

Whitcomb is a professor of cello and music theory at UW-Whitewater, where he has received awards for his teaching, research and service. In addition to actively performing, he is also a prolific author, having published dozens of articles in six different journals and presented over 30 papers at national and international conferences. He has contributed to three books and published 10.

For this Valentine's Day weekend concert, the trio will perform Felix Mendelssohn’s second piano trio and the Gabriel Faure piano trio.

Mendelssohn’s second piano trio is the last chamber work the composer lived to see published. Gabriel Fauré’s Piano Trio, his penultimate work, shows Fauré’s ability to combine a transparent texture with charming and elegant themes.

All proceeds from the Music Mosaics series go directly towards scholarships for Department of Music students.

Ticket prices are $14 for general public, $12 for those over 65, $7 for individuals under 18 and free for all UW-Whitewater students. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building and each performance in the Light Recital Hall will have a social distance seating option.

Do not come to campus if you are ill. For the most up to date campus safety information, visit the Warhawks are Back webpage at the link below. uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.