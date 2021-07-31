Something for everyone at next month's Venetian Festival in Lake Geneva

In a normal year, the carnival, live music lineup, fireworks display, waterski show and lighted boat parade at Venetian Festival would draw crowds to Lake Geneva. But this year is not normal. After cancelling Venetian Fest in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, planners believe the anticipation for the five-day event is greater than ever. Running from Wednesday to Sunday, Aug. 18 to 22, the festival returns to Flat Iron, Library and Seminary parks for its 59th anniversary with a wide-ranging slate of family activities. It is the largest revenue generator for the Jaycees, which uses funds raised during Venetian Fest to help Lake Geneva’s police and fire departments, the Geneva Lakes YMCA, Badger High School Scholarships, Cub Scouts, United Way, area food pantries and more civic organizations. “Venetian Fest means the world to me,” said Chris Zegarra, Jaycees president. “Because of this event, we are able to continue to give back to our community and help the ones in need.” In the following Q&A, Zegarra explains what it was like to plan the first Venetian after the pandemic and more, along with Festival Chair Ryan Lasch and Media Director Doug Bartz. Note: The following has been edited for length and clarity. Resorter: What does Venetian Festival mean to you? Ryan Lasch: The Jaycees biggest fundraiser, which gives us the opportunity to give back to our community. It’s the end of summer for kids going back to school. Resorter: How was planning this year’s Venetian Fest different? Chris Zegarra: We all felt really excited to get the planning started for this year’s Venetian Fest, like every other year only more so! Ryan Lasch: Since this is my second year as chairman, I felt 100% more confident that the festival would actually happen this year versus last year, in the middle of COVID, we ended up having to cancel. Doug Bartz: It was disappointing to cancel last year’s event because we had already planned so much by the time the pandemic started. It was the right decision to protect the community in which we work, live and love. Planning this year’s Venetian still in the height of the pandemic was different, but we had hoped that we as a community would be moved forward enough to be in the position we feel we are in right now. We look forward to seeing all those that usually would attend and welcome any of those that haven’t attended before or are new to Lake Geneva. Resorter: What do you think will set this year’s event apart from previous Venetian Festivals? Ryan Lasch: The fact that we couldn’t have the event last year, we know it is going to be busier than usual. Lake Geneva has been busier than usual all summer long so far. Chris Zegarra: We believe we will be setting some record breaking attendance! Now we are back, and we are so excited to see everyone again, to hear them laughing, gathering together and having fun! Resorter: What would you say is the most popular aspect of the Venetian Festival? Chris Zegarra: We have a little something for everyone. The kids love the carnival, the adults love our live entertainment and beverage tent, anyone out for a weekend stroll can visit the many craft fair vendors, and the surrounding communities all flock to see our fireworks display Sunday night! Ryan Lasch: Sunday night is the biggest draw with the water ski show, lighted boat parade and fireworks. Doug Bartz: Our goal is to have the people coming to Venetian Festival decide what is most popular to them. Venetian may have the biggest impact on our ability to help other organizations or non-profit groups, but we cannot make that happen unless we offer something for the entire family. Whether it is coming for the carnival, the entertainment or the wander and make a purchase at the craft fair, every part is the most popular for someone! Resorter: Is there any part of the event that you feel deserves more attention? Ryan Lasch: The carnival and wristband nights. Wednesday and Thursday, from 5 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m., $35 for a wristband gets you on all the rides. Resorter: What do you think will be your favorite memory from this year’s Venetian Fest? Chris Zegarra: My favorite Venetian Fest memory will be having all Jaycee members and the community come together to make this festival great! Ryan Lasch: Too Hype Crew on Saturday night. For a complete rundown on the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival, including a full live music schedule for the event, visit venetianfest.com.