Something for everyone in free concert series at Lake Geneva's Flat Iron Park

Free music, outdoors, just a stone's throw away from Geneva Lake.

That's the thrust of VISIT Lake Geneva's 2021 Concerts In The Park series, which brings a variety of artists into Lake Geneva's Flat Iron Park.

Starting July 1, over seven weeks, there will be a free outdoor show every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The artists play everything from rock to swing, calypso to bluegrass, folk to Frank Sinatra.

Matt Meyer & the Smooth Riders kick off the series July 1. The group "creates a bluesy rock sound that infuses many popular styles," according to VISIT Lake Geneva's website, visitlakegeneva.com.

On July 8, expect some Caribbean rock courtesy of the Mr. Meyers Band, featuring the steel drums and percussion expertise of its leader and founder, Todd Donnelly.

Honoring the grand reopening of the Riviera is Swing Nouveau, which plays July 15. The 17-piece band from Milwaukee performs music over a 90-year span of time, everything from the 1930s up to the songs of today.

Performing July 22 are the five-piece bluegrass band The Honeygoats, which covers everything from genre standards to an eclectic mix of rock, pop and country songs.