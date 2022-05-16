Sounds of summer: Phish, Country Thunder & plenty of tribute shows in Lake Geneva area

It’s going to be one loud summer, as live music is back in a big way.

East Troy’s Alpine Valley Music Theatre, Delavan’s Belfry Music Theatre and the Lake Geneva House of Music in the Town of Geneva have numerous concerts booked throughout the season.

This will be a comeback of sorts for Alpine, which hasn’t had a concert since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summer will see the return of four acts known for performing at the outdoor music venue — Phish, Jimmy Buffett, Rage Against The Machine and the Dave Matthews Band.

Meanwhile, festival-style events such as Country Thunder in Twin Lakes and Elkhorn’s Ribfest are also back, bringing with them acts from around the country as well as the local music scene.

Below is a rundown of some of the summer shows coming to the Lake Geneva area, by venue or event.

Note: The following information is subject to change. Check the provided links for updates.

Alpine ValleyFrom metal, hip hop and electronic music to country and jam bands, the roster this summer at the 37,000-capacity amphitheater offers plenty of variety.

Alpine’s concert season kicks off Saturday, June 4, with Knotfest Roadshow, featuring Slipknot, Cypress Hill and Ho9909. Show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices start at $30.50.

Dave Matthews Band is playing Saturday and Sunday, July 2-3, with shows both nights starting at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40.50.

Rage Against The Machine make a stop at Alpine on its reunion tour, featuring guests Run The Jewels Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $69.

Jimmy Buffett returns Saturday, July 23, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $36

Phish is slated to play Friday-Sunday, Aug. 12-14. Shows begin at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50.

The latest addition to Alpine’s concert schedule is GRiZ: Triple Rainbow, a two-day live music and camping event for audiences ages 17 and older.

GRiZ, Clozee, LSDREAM, Minnesota, EAZYBAKED and Chee are expected to perform Friday-Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17. Tickets start at $29.50.

Alpine Valley Music Theatre is located at 2699 County Road D, East Troy.

For more information, go to livenation.com and search “Alpine Valley.”

Country Thunder 2022The long-running Twin Lakes music festival is back once again, returning in 2021 after being cancelled in 2020.

Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Young and Lee Brice are the headliners for the four-day music festival July 21-24.

Originally, Wallen was set to be a headliner for the 2021 Country Thunder, but he cancelled his performances last summer.

The 2022 Country Thunder lineup also includes Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., Chris Janson, Hardy, Chase Rice, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Elvie Shane, Lindsay Ell, Blanco Brown, Sawyer Brown, James Barker Band and Kameron Marlowe.

Most ticket options were not available to purchase as of early May. Four-day general admission prices are $245.

The festival is located at 2305 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes.

Find more information at countrythunder.com/wi.

RibfestWhile the main draw is in its name, Ribfest is also a popular event for live music, featuring acts from around the region, with free parking and free admission.

This year, Ribfest has expanded to five days, with 19 acts slated to perform Wednesday-Sunday, July 13-17, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

Playing July 13 are the Gravity of Youth at 3 p.m.; Jimmy Nick at 6 p.m.; and Cherry Pie at 7:30 p.m.

Petty Thieves takes to the stage July 14 at 3 p.m., followed by Breaking Cadence 4:30 p.m.; and 80s hair rock tribute act Hairbanger’s Ball 7 p.m.

On July 15, performers are D’Lite Duo at noon; The Spectaculars at 2:30 p.m.; Led Zeppelin tribute act Kashmir at 6:30 p.m.; and 7th Heaven at 7:30 p.m.

Lake Geneva House of Music students will perform July 16 at 1:30 p.m., followed by The Smoky Nights 2:30 p.m.; The Cheap Shots 4:30 p.m.; Sweet T featuring The Thompson Duo 6 p.m.; Serendipity 6:30 p.m.; and classic rock tribute Arch Allies 7:30 p.m.

The July 17 lineup is Hillbilly Rockstarz at noon; Cameron Webb 2 p.m.; Chris Kroeze 4 p.m.; and Prince tribute The Prince Experience 6 p.m.

Go to wisconsinribfest.com or the Elkhorn Ribfest Facebook page for more details.

Belfry Music TheatreLocated at 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, the historic theater is once again hosting a lineup of tribute acts and original artists.

Numerous concerts are on the Belfry schedule.

Kicking off the concert season is Beatles tribute act American English, which performs Friday-Saturday, June 3-4.

The Buckinghams — one of the top selling acts of 1967 — are playing Wednesday-Thursday, June 22-23.

Other concerts include ABBA tribute Abbacadabra July 6-9; Earth, Wind & Fire tribute Kalimba July 15-16; Chicago tribute Chicago Rewired July 29-30; Neil Diamond tribute artist Jay White Aug. 4-7; Journey tribute Infinite Journey Aug. 12-13; Freddie Mercury tribute artist Terry Barber Aug. 19-20; Johnny Cash tribute artist James Garner Aug. 24-25; The Lovettes, a salute to girl groups of the 1940s-60s, Sept. 1; and Shake Baby Shake, a tribute to 50s and 60s rock and roll, Sept. 2-4.

All shows start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $58-$76. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details and a full concert schedule.

Lake Geneva House of MusicNot only is House of Music a school. It’s also an entertainment production company, music-themed café and a live music venue.

And its event schedule is constantly growing.

Here are the shows booked through August.

Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama — Friday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 day of show.

River Valley Rangers — Saturday, May 28, 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 day of show.

The Stephen Hull Experience — Saturday, June 4, 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 day of show.

‘84 Monsters of Rock Tribute with Lines Of Loyalty, Motley Inc., Atomic Punks and Back In Black — Saturday, June 11, 5 p.m. Tickets: $35 advance, $45 day of show. VIP tickets include day pass, reserved seat by the stage with tableside service and more. VIP tickets: $85 advance, $95 day of show.

Ivy Ford — Saturday, June 25, 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 day of show.

Queen tribute Queen Nation with The Who tribute Who’s Who — Saturday, Aug. 6, 6 p.m. Tickets $35-$85.

Visit lghom.com for updates and more details.

