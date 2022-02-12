Southern Stop bringing New Orleans flavor to Lake Geneva House of Music

TOWN OF GENEVA — The Southern Stop is opening a new location closer to Lake Geneva.

Owners of the New Orleans-inspired eatery currently operating out of a hunt club in Bloomfield plan to open this spring at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva.

Located close to the City of Lake Geneva limits, House of Music contains live music venues, a café, a music school and a music production company.

The Southern Stop is no stranger to House of Music events.

Chris Buttleman, who owns House of Music, said he first met The Southern Stop owners Deedee Cave and Ken Lewakowski last year.

Since last July, The Southern Stop provided food at several events at House of Music, including Taco Fest, Blues Fest and various concerts.

Having The Southern Stop in House of Music is a way for the trio of business owners to achieve their dreams.

Buttleman said he was searching for someone with restaurant skills to provide food during his events. Meanwhile, at The Southern Stop, Cave and Lewakowski always wanted more music to entertain guests while serving them food.

“We certainly know our lane with the food and the business side of that, and Chris does such a phenomenal job on everything with the events and the music that it’s just such a great partnership,” Lewakowski said.

The idea of a merger seemed to have the trio feeling positive, each one of them observing how they like to have fun and respect each other’s ideas.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that I found people I like so much, and so it’s such a nice fit,” said Buttleman. “I’m thrilled to get the help, the involvement, to help this whole dream come true for me.”

Buttleman started House of Music almost 10 years ago.

In recent years, he moved the music school to its current location — the former Lumberman’s Lodge, a once popular restaurant in the 1960s and 70s that could seat up to 300 guests.

House of Music branched out into other music-related ventures.

Today, one of the most noticeable features of the property for those driving in from County Road H is the outside stage for the CTB Amphitheater, one of three live music areas at House of Music.

Inside is the House of Music Café, where customers can enjoy various drinks named after songs by Prince, Jimi Hendrix, Aerosmith, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and more.

There is also a bar, music lesson and rehearsal space and a room with a stage called Studio G.

By this summer, Buttleman hopes to open a full front porch seating area with a beer garden.

There are also more events on the horizon, including Jazz Fest May 13 and 14, which will be the first outdoor festival of the year at House of Music.

Both Jazz Fest and a Feb. 26 show by Yves Francois will carry a Mardi Gras theme, which is well within The Southern Stop’s wheelhouse.

Cave — also the chef of The Southern Stop — is from New Orleans.

She and Lewakowski spent time there before Hurricane Katrina forced them to relocate. The couple moved to Colorado, where they opened their first bar and restaurant.

They opened The Southern Stop in July 2017, in a former barn at N1083 County Highway U, Bloomfield.

While the current location is more of a traditional restaurant, things are different at Lake Geneva House of Music.

Cave said they try to pair the food to the music. For example, with the Yves Francois show, “that food will be very New Orleans-oriented,” she said.

No two events will be the same. As such, if it goes according to plan, The Southern Stop will be switching up its menu and food offerings often.

“I believe as we go forward it’s going to kind of show us how to create it,” said Cave, of how The Southern Stop will operate at House of Music. “It’s got its own energy, I think. I like not having all the answers necessarily because it is kind of wide open and we get to try new things. It will also be the challenge, not knowing exactly what’s going to be happening every day. I hope to bring some fresh creativity into my kitchen as well.”

Lewakowski is excited.

“The challenges are exciting, even though they’re challenges,” he said. “But I just kind of see the end goal of lots of great food and entertainment.”

Buttleman said the addition of The Southern Stop could also bring more offerings into his café.

“We’re going to work together on our breakfast menu here, which would be kind of the House of Music Café style — a lot of these music-themed, fun, interesting, creative ideas,” he said.

As for the Bloomfield location, Lewakowski and Cave hope to keep it as a banquet center for The Southern Stop.

It is an ideal location for private events, said Cave, adding that the locals are “loyal” and they might remain open certain days of the week in Bloomfield.

“I would like to stay plugged into the community over there,” she said.

For more about The Southern Stop, visit its Facebook page or go to www.thesouthernstops.com.

For more about House of Music, visit its Facebook page or go to lghom.com.

