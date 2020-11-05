Specials abound during Dine Around the Lakes

Celebrate local dining during Walworth County’s annual Dine Around the Lakes restaurant week.

From Nov. 6 to 15, specially priced three-course meals will be available at restaurants across the county.

Kathy Seeberg, executive director of the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, said the seventh annual Dine Around the Lakes is a great opportunity to sample new dining spots or enjoy specials at old favorites.

“The participating restaurants never fail to impress with the fantastic menus they offer during Dine Around the Lakes,” Seeberg said.

Participating restaurants include 240° West at The Abbey Resort, The Black Sheep, Crafted Pizza + Tap at The Ridge Hotel, Grand Café at the Grand Geneva Resort, Grandview Restaurant at The Geneva Inn, Mama T’s Italian Eatery, Pier 290, Popeye’s Lake Geneva, turf. smokehouse and the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

At participating restaurants, lunch menus will be priced at $10 or $15, and dinner menus will be either $20 or $30.

Menus are available on the Dine Around the Lakes website, www.dinearoundthelakes.com.

Seeberg said the restaurants will allow dine-in, carryout or curbside pickup options.