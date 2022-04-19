Spring Fashion Week to prove Lake Geneva is a 'shopping mecca'

Lake Geneva is already well known for being a resort town on a big, beautiful lake, but Spring Fashion Week may add another feather in the city’s cap.

“You can come up to Lake Geneva and you can be on mini-vacation, get all your shopping done and it’s more like an activity that’s not really highlighted anywhere,” said Kristi Tarantino, the event director for the city’s Business Improvement District and Streets of Lake Geneva. “I just think that was the one missing piece. This is like a shopping mecca now. There’s all these great new places that have come to town.”

Tarantino has wanted to do Spring Fashion Week for a long time. It’s finally happening Wednesday-Sunday, April 27-30, with over 25 Lake Geneva boutiques and businesses offering deals, prizes, programs and more. There’s even a fashion show Thursday, April 28.

With Spring Fashion Week, the hope is that both locals and visitors alike will recognize the unique place to shop that is Downtown Lake Geneva.

“The uniqueness is that it is a resort town, but it’s not just someplace where you’re going to go get a T-shirt that says ‘Lake Geneva’ anymore,” Tarantino said. “Now, it’s become very fashionable, very high end, but also there’s price points for everybody.”

Gone are the days when most downtown shops only sold souvenirs. There is more variety now, making the city a picturesque retail alternative to staggering through the confines of a mall or succumbing to the drudgery of online shopping.

“I would much rather go shop Downtown Lake Geneva, try clothes on, feel them, get the experience, be in these beautiful boutiques … and just have that in-person interaction with a salesperson and be outside, not on a computer,” Tarantino said.

After being inside for nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she feels Spring Fashion Week will be a success because people are eager to get out. With more weddings and concerts being booked now, people are looking for a new start to their lives.

“They want to make up for lost time and they want to look good while they’re doing it,” said Tarantino.

What’s in store for Fashion Week?

The shopping fun of Spring Fashion Week starts with a passport, which can be obtained at any of the participating businesses.

Currently, the list of participating businesses includes Bloomingbyrds, Clearwater Outdoor, Clear Waters Salon, Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, C.R. Goodfinds, Edie Boutique, evr dry gds, Gallery 223, Geneva Lakes Jewelry, Jayne, Lake Geneva Harley Davidson, Lola’s, Pink Moon Bay, Soho Boutique, The Baker House, The Candle Mercantile, The Hive, The Opal Man, Twelfth and Brown, Marigold, Overland Sheepskin Co., Lucca Lifestyle and A Touch of Bling.

On the passport are a list and map of the participating businesses. Shoppers can mark the locations they visit on the passport. At the end of the shopping excursion, turn the passport in at The Landmark Center, 772 Main St., for a chance to win a prize in the Spring Fashion Week drawing.

The drawing will be Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m., at the Landmark Center lobby. Tarantino said people will be notified by text to pick up their prize.

Numerous businesses also have special offers and activities going during Spring Fashion Week.

Located at 214 Broad St., Cornerstone Shop and Gallery is hosting the Frank Lyman Trunk Show Wednesday, April 27, at noon; and Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m.

The show offers a sneak peek at Lyman’s new 2022 collection. The free event is first-come-first-served, but those who register in advance will receive a special Lyman swag bag and be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate. Visit cornerstonelakegeneva.com for more details.

Tarantino said the Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, is hosting “Vintage is All the Rage,” in which a fashion blogger will discuss how to incorporate vintage pieces into modern looks.

Jayne, 771 W. Main St., is having a complimentary hand massage and lipstick application session, she said. To book a spot, call 262-348-1911.

According to Tarantino, Gallery 223 — which is at 223 Broad St. — is hosting local artists with handcrafted jewelry. The Hive, 755 W. Main St., is offering a program on how to clean silver without harsh chemicals. Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, 300 Wrigley Drive, is having a selfie station, where people can take selfies, post them with the hashtag #fashionweekharborshoreslg to have a chance at winning a goodie basket.

Upgrades unlock fashion show, goodie bag

People can participate in Spring Fashion Week at no charge other than what they purchase at the stores, but purchasing different tickets unlock prizes and fun activities.

The complimentary ticket allows one to obtain the passport, enter the drawing and attend demos, attend demos and specials at the various businesses and access the VIP Lounge Selfie Station.

The $25 VIP Fashion ticket adds a welcome giveaway glam bag to the complimentary-level amenities, plus allows one to attend a meet-and-greet with Midwest fashion bloggers.

The $40 Ultra VIP Fashion ticket not only covers the VIP-level features.

With the Ultra VIP ticket, people can attend the April 28 Edie Boutique Fashion Show, which includes complimentary wine, a live DJ and more fun. The show is from 6 to 9 p.m. Edie is located at 737 W. Main St.

Only 50 tickets are available.

General event hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27-30. Some businesses will have evening hours some days during the event.

For updates, visit streetsoflakegeneva.com or go to Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page.

