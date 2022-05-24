St. Francis de Sales students create Storybook Trail through Lake Geneva nature preserve

For the second year, fifth-grade students in Jill Lorenzi’s class at St. Francis de Sales School in Lake Geneva have turned a classroom learning project into an educational gift to the community.

On Thursday, May 26, the class will present their own student-written and illustrated Storybook Trail to the community, including a classroom full of first-graders at a special event at Four Seasons Nature Park in Lake Geneva.

Located at N1889 County Trunk H, the park event will be from 1:15 to 2 p.m.

On May 26, the class will be guiding first graders through the Storybook Trail to encourage reading and learning about nature. The whole community is invited to the Four Seasons Nature preserve for this event — and all summer — to walk the Storybook Trail and be inspired.

A story about the migration of purple martins is posted in a series of trail signs, featuring pictures, a storyline, bird facts and some suggested activities. Drawing upon information the fifth-graders learned about bird migration and using information they discovered from a visit to the park, the students have created a story to share with other young learners.

A storybook trail is a way to encourage reading and the study, and enjoyment, of nature. Using a story that is linked to special features of a natural area, children and families read each page of the book. Each page is posted as a trail sign and leads the people along a trail.

With the guidance from the City of Lake Geneva’s Avian Committee, led by Carol Zimmermann, the class of 20 fifth-graders participated in a semester-long, intensive “Learn to Soar” curriculum. They learned about migratory birds and the hazards they face, as well as things the public can do to make the area around us more hospitable to these amazing aviators.

The project-based-learning program was launched in March when they were tasked with becoming citizen-scientists by members of the Avian Committee. They learned about bird migration, the distance many of these birds travel, and its challenges. The next phase was to create a product, using student decisions, collaboration and real-world tools.

The culmination of the project was the creation of a special way to share what they learned with other families in the area. Mission accomplished. They have written a story, complete with illustrations about birds they chose to feature this year — the purple martin.

The Avian Committee had the story printed, and installed it in a series of sign boards over a mile stroll through Four Seasons Nature Preserve. This project is part of the celebration of World Migratory Bird Month, held each year in May.

The students and their teacher have worked hard and are excited to share this accomplishment to help others enjoy the beauty of our natural world.

The committee gives special thanks to Lorenzi, partners Geneva Lake Conservancy, Lakeland Audubon Society and to the Rotary Club of Lake Geneva, the Geneva Lake Museum, the City of Lake Geneva Board of Park Commissioners, Arborist Jon Foster and local artist Nikki Marsicano for help on the project.