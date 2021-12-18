Steely Dan tribute, jazz-funk greats & more playing Racine Zoo concerts

RACINE — The Racine Zoo recently announced the artist lineup for its 35th annual Animal Crackers Concert Series in 2022.

Animal Crackers concerts are a Racine tradition, offering guests the chance to enjoy live music outdoors while taking in the scenic views of Lake Michigan.

“This tried and true event at the Zoo gets everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks, and more importantly, music,” said Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo. “These concerts benefit the Zoo and our animals, and are one more great thing to do in Racine.”

Roman Street will be kicking off the series on Wednesday, July 13.

A jam session between brothers Noah and Josh Thompson that developed into a Billboard and iTunes-charting band, Roman Street has opened for numerous artists, including Maroon 5, Ziggly Marley and George Benson.

On Wednesday, July 27, the Animal Crackers Concert Series will welcome performer Marion Meadows to the stage.

Meadows is a smooth jazz-styled soprano saxophonist and composer. He has recorded and performed with Eartha Kitt, The Temptations, Michael Bolton and many others. Meadows also has had several commercially successful releases, considerable exposure on smooth jazz radio, and has toured internationally.

Steely Dane is a 15-piece Steely Dan tribute band that will be taking the stage on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Winner of the MAMA award for best cover band and Madison Magazine’s Best Cover Band, Steely Dane is dedicated to not only faithfully reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbook, but to bringing an energetic live-show experience to the crowd.

Fifteen of Dane County’s best jazz and rock musicians have banded together around their passion for Steely Dan music, playing in the same configuration as the Steely Dan touring band including a four piece horn section and three background singers. Shows consist of hits and deep cuts and sometimes even complete albums and are sure to have you out of your seats singing along.

To wrap up the series, catch Down To The Bone performing live on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Down To The Bone have been making and performing their trademark jazz-funk grooves since 1995, with 10 albums under their belts. The group has held top 10 Billboard jazz chart positions over the years, received continuous worldwide radio play and a even scored a Grammy nomination. Originally just a U.K. band, the live side also has a U.S. entity led by sax man Dan Boissy. Having played all across America, the band is very happy to bring their groove style to Racine for a first-time performance.

For all dates, the gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with concerts beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 per person for each concert in advance, and are $35 at the gate. Season tickets are $90 per person. For more information, go to racinezoo.org/animal-crackers.